Junior National Equestrian Championship 2019 to Be Held at Embassy International Riding School

Photo Caption: (L-R) Mr. Naresh Tehlan, Commandant BSF; Col PP Singh, Technical Delegate JNEC; Kishore Futnani, Regional Member South (EFI) and Show Secretary (JNEC); Ms. Silva Storai, Director, Embassy International Riding School; Col. SL Reddy (Retd.), Selection Committee Member (EFI) and President Ground Jury (JNEC); Col. S S Ahlawat, Representative of EFI; Dr. Hansneyn Mirza, Veterinary Delegate JNEC

Embassy International Riding School is all set to host the Junior National Equestrian Championship 2019 (JNEC) under the aegis of Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) from today, 20th December till 29th December 2019. JNEC is a national event for kids aimed at achieving high standards of equestrianism in the country. EFI is the sole authority governing equestrian sports in India.

The JNEC is designed as per EFI guidelines; the league includes Dressage, Show Jumping, Eventing and tent pegging categorised according to the age groups of the riders. To be eligible for JNEC, a young rider should be between 12 to 21 years. This prestigious competition will facilitate the development of young athletes and can create awareness on the equestrian sport and entice more participation.

Sharing his thoughts Mr. Jitu Virwani, Chairman and Managing Director, Embassy Group said, “In our endeavour to improve equestrian sport in India, we are excited to host Junior National Equestrian Championship 2019 here in Bengaluru. Our mission is to help the young riders to learn the robust framework of equestrian sport and prepare them for international challenges at the grass root level. We are looking forward to yet another fabulous tournament and identification of hidden new young talents.”

Silva Storai, Director, Embassy International Riding School, said, “Through the Junior National Equestrian Championship 2019, our aim is to develop equestrian talent in India across all age groups. The young riders will get access to EIRS’s best in class infrastructure, training modules, high quality horses and the international jumping arena, among many other facilities. After 11 years, we are privileged to host a National Championship at our international standard facility. The JNEC is a great avenue to identify talent and create aspirations in young children to become future Indian athletes. With JNEC, we strive to encourage the young riders to achieve the highest standards in the sport at both national and international level.”

The Federation is focussed to improve the standard of Indian riders through infrastructure development, proper planning of EFI calendar to conduct various regional/national/international competitions as per FEI/EFI rules and organise coaching camps for athletes of various disciplines, clinics/seminars/courses for various officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Col. SL Reddy (Retd.), Selection Committee Member (EFI) and President Ground Jury (JNEC), said, “The Junior National Equestrian Championship gives young equestrian riders, between 12 to 21 years, a platform to foster a culture of growth of the sport and showcase their skill and determination in this pursuit. These students have taken great strides to improve their credentials as equestrian riders through a tough selection criterion, the Regional Equestrian League (REL) that is undertaken in every zone across the country. We are very happy to conduct this prestigious league at the Embassy International Riding School this year. I have been associated with EIRS since its inception and it is one of the country’s best riding schools in terms of its horses, infrastructure and sporting facilities.”

The Federation is a registered body under Societies Registration Act XXI of 1860 and recognized by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Federation Equestrian Internationale (FEI).

