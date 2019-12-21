Left Menu
Development News Edition

Razorpay Onboards American Express Executive Arpit Chug as its CFO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 16:18 IST
Razorpay Onboards American Express Executive Arpit Chug as its CFO

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Razorpay, the leading full-stack financial services company, today announced the appointment of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Arpit Chug.

The former American Express India CFO, Arpit Chug will be responsible for scaling up Razorpay’s Lending arm - Razorpay Capital, and the recent addition of Corporate Credit Cards to its neo-banking platform, RazorpayX. He will also play an important role in growing Razorpay's core payments business and assist in launching new business verticals.

In the last two decades, Arpit has been expanding and managing large teams across geographies of Asia, Europe and the USA. During his seventeen year stint with American Express, Arpit spearheaded finance teams across several verticals including Merchant Acquisition, Consumer Cards and Corporate Cards. He comes with a first-hand experience in building new products and scaling businesses.

Welcoming Arpit aboard, Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-founder of Razorpay said, “With a continuous focus on making payments and banking more transformational and impactful for businesses, Arpit’s timing of joining us with his demonstrated skills of growing businesses is perfect.”

He added, “Arpit brings tremendous depth and breadth of finance expertise, operational leadership, and a strategic understanding of software and technology-driven growth businesses. Given how the new verticals, RazorpayX and Capital have been making a dent, Arpit will be actively involved in recognising new opportunities and solving for new age banking problems, ahead of time. With minds like Arpit in our team, we now have a full leadership team on board to introduce new growth initiatives.”

Arpit Chug, Chief Financial Officer, Razorpay said, “Having been in financial services since my start, I think the sector is at its exciting best. Razorpay has had a significant role to play in the booming of this space. The team’s story of continuous innovation and disruption is commendable and it is currently one of the most looked upon FinTech companies. I am excited to be part of an organisation which has demonstrated such ambition and advancement in delivering value around payments and banking, and I look forward to some of the milestones we can achieve together.”

In October this year, the company hired Rahul Kothari, former CBO at PayU’s Enterprise Payments, as its Chief Business Officer and former Mastercard Vice President, Amitabh Tewary as its Chief Innovation Officer.

Razorpay has been charting an exponential growth since its inception. Currently the payments business forms 70% of Razorpay’s revenue and the neo-banking platform, Razorpay X along with Razorpay Capital forms the rest 30%. With a 500% growth in the last one year, the company has been witnessing a healthy growth rate of 35% month-on-month. Currently powering payments for over 800,000 businesses including the likes of Indigo, BSE, Thomas Cook, Reliance, SpiceJet, Aditya Birla, Sony and Oyo, the team plans to increase this to 1,400,000 by 2020. This neo-banking platform expects a 4x growth in its volumes by the end of the next fiscal year.

About Razorpay Software Private Limited Razorpay, a neo-banking company, helps Indian businesses with comprehensive and innovative solutions built over robust technology to address the entire length and breadth of the payment journey for any business. Established in 2014, the company provides technology payment solutions to over 800,000 businesses. Founded by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, Razorpay is the second Indian company to be a part of Silicon Valley’s largest tech accelerator, Y Combinator. Marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Matrix Partners, Y Combinator, Sequoia India, Ribbit Capital and MasterCard have invested a total of $106.5 million through Series A, B and C funding. Around 33 angel investors have invested in Razorpay’s mission to simplify payments. Known to be a developer oriented payment gateway, Razorpay focuses on essentials such as 24x7 support, one-line integration code and superior checkout experiences.

Image: Arpit Chug, CFO, Razorpay

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Ranchi: Court gives death sentence to man for murdering, raping engineering student

A CBI court here on Saturday awarded death sentence to convict Rahul Raj in a rape and murder case of an engineering student in 2016 at her home in the citys Booty Basti. Special judge of the CBI court Anil Kumar Mishra awarded the death se...

EU-UK trade deal cannot allow 'race to the bottom' - EU's Barnier

The European Unions central interest in forging a free trade agreement with Britain is to agree common social and environmental standards and avoid a race to the bottom, the EU chief Brexit negotiator wrote in an opinion piece. British Prim...

Harinder wins men's title in 3rd leg of HCL-SRFI India Tour

Indian squash player Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu clinched the mens title while Hana Ramadan of Egypt won the womens crown in the third leg of the HCL-SRFI India Tour here on Saturday. Harinder defeated Tomotaka Endo of Japan 3-0 in a match th...

Trump adviser: Expect more aggressive poll watching in 2020

Madison US, Dec 21 AP One of President Donald Trumps top reelection advisers told influential Republicans in swing state Wisconsin that the party has traditionally relied on voter suppression to compete in battleground states, according to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019