KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,520 crore

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 16:24 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 16:24 IST
KEC International, the flagship company of the RPG Group, on Saturday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,520 crore across various business verticals. Its urban transport business has secured an order of Rs 964 crore for the construction of elevated viaduct along with 8 stations of the Delhi Metro Phase IV project from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's transmission and distribution vertical has bagged two orders of Rs 391 crore for construction of 400 kV Transmission lines in Nepal. In the railways business, it has secured an order of Rs 165 crore for construction of road over bridges (ROBs) in western India.

Total cost of these orders comes to Rs 1,520 crore. KEC International Ltd MD and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said, "We are pleased with the new order wins, especially the second order win from DMRC. This order enables us to strengthen our presence in the urban transport sector. With the international orders secured in T&D and the domestic orders announced earlier during the year, we are seeing traction in our core T&D business. The order wins in Nepal will consolidate our leadership position in the SAARC T&D market."

KEC International is a global infrastructure, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, solar, civil, smart infrastructure and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30 countries and has a footprint in over 100 countries.

