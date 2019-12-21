Razorpay onboards American Express executive, Arpit Chug as its CFO

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Razorpay, the leading full-stack financial services company, today announced the appointment of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Arpit Chug. The former American Express India CFO, Arpit Chug will be responsible for scaling up Razorpay's Lending arm - Razorpay Capital, and the recent addition of Corporate Credit Cards to its neo-banking platform, RazorpayX.

He will also play an important role in growing Razorpay's core payments business and assist in launching new business verticals. In the last two decades, Arpit has been expanding and managing large teams across geographies of Asia, Europe and the USA.

During his seventeen-year stint with American Express, Arpit spearheaded finance teams across several verticals including Merchant Acquisition, Consumer Cards and Corporate Cards. He comes with the first-hand experience in building new products and scaling businesses. "With a continuous focus on making payments and banking more transformational and impactful for businesses, Arpit's timing of joining us with his demonstrated skills of growing businesses is perfect," said Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder of Razorpay.

"Arpit brings tremendous depth and breadth of finance expertise, operational leadership, and a strategic understanding of software and technology-driven growth businesses. Given how the new verticals, RazorpayX and Capital have been making a dent, Arpit will be actively involved in recognising new opportunities and solving for new-age banking problems, ahead of time," he continued. "With minds like Arpit in our team, we now have a full leadership team on board to introduce new growth initiatives," he added.

