Left Menu
Development News Edition

London World Records brings to you Singer 2020

London World Records is bringing an out of box online talent hunt. The show Singer 2020 is here to give a chance to everyone who thinks they have a hidden talent that needs to reach outside.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 18:00 IST
London World Records brings to you Singer 2020
Two young talents from Bengaluru named as Ananya (15yrs), Ashish (19yrs) who were discovered by London World Record.. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 21 (ANI/Digpu): London World Records is bringing an out of box online talent hunt. The show Singer 2020 is here to give a chance to everyone who thinks they have a hidden talent that needs to reach outside. Singer 2020 will give a platform to all the aspirant's singers to be noticed. It will be an online singing talent show.

Two young talents from Bengaluru named as Ananya 15-years-old and Ashish 19-years-old were discovered by London World Record who initiated the idea of Singer 2020. Both the kids are a student of Veenavani Music School. The event format for participation will be very simple. Where one does not have to sign up or register. The only thing one needs to do is to upload the singing video on Instagram or YouTube and promote your own video, as soon as it reaches to 1000 views share it with the official handle and you'll be qualified for round two. Selected 1000 people will attempt a World Record for the category of "highest number of videos uploaded at a time".

"It is a comprehensive platform for extraordinary people from across the world doing incredible things. A world record is a best global and most important performance that is ever recorded and officially verified in a specific skill or sports or activity. LWR is aiming at providing that stage to the talent that's there in our Incredible India," said Girish, who is leading the Singer 2020 initiative. "At London World records, entities are inspired to show up their talent not only to the immediate surroundings but to the entire world. Be it the largest food items or the longest human formation of images, it's this LWR that adds the person or group of people to its books for breaking or setting a record. One lucky participant will get a chance to do playback in a commercial movie," he added.

You have something incredible that has to be known to the world and you get entry into the Hall of Fame? London World Records is the place to head to. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Russia, Ukraine outline terms for five-year gas transit deal to end row

Russia and Ukraine announced terms of a new gas transit deal on Saturday, under which Moscow will supply Europe for at least another five years via its former Soviet neighbour and pay a 2.9 billion settlement to Kiev to end a legal dispute....

Kolkata: ED attaches land valued at Rs 77.7 lakhs belonging to wildlife smuggler under PMLA

Enforcement Directorate ED has provisionally attached a land measuring 5,042 sq.ft. in Kolkata valued at Rs. 77.7 lakhs under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 PMLA, claimed to be belonging to a notorious smuggler of wildlife, in a c...

'Legend' Abid, Masood give Pakistan edge over Sri Lanka

Abid Ali and Shan Masood became only the third opening pair for Pakistan to hit centuries in the same innings as Pakistan turned the tables on Sri Lanka in the second and final Test in Karachi on Saturday. Abid, nicknamed legend in Pakistan...

Odd News Roundup: Wakanda in trade list

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Wakanda free trade forever Fictional nation removed from U.S. trade listThe U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA said it removed the fictional country of Wakanda from an online list of nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019