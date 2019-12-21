No need to declare religion for opening bank accounts: Govt
Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar on Saturday denied the "baseless rumours" that Indian citizens need to declare their religion for opening of bank accounts and KYC purpose.
The clarification comes after a news report suggested that Indian banks may ask depositors and customers to list their religion.
"There is no requirement for #Indian citizens to declare their religion for opening/ existing #Bank account or for #KYC. Do not fall for baseless rumours about any such move by Banks," Kumar said in a late evening tweet.
