Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Britain gives U.S. investor go-ahead to buy Cobham for $5 bln

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 22:17 IST
UPDATE 2-Britain gives U.S. investor go-ahead to buy Cobham for $5 bln

Britain has approved the purchase of British defense company Cobham by U.S. investor Advent International for $5 billion after the private equity group made commitments to address national security concerns.

Business minister Andrea Leadsom had put the deal on hold to review the sale of air-to-air refueling equipment maker Cobham, which employs 10,000 people and also makes communications equipment for military vehicles. "I am satisfied that the undertakings mitigate the national security risks identified to an acceptable level and have therefore accepted them and cleared the merger to proceed," Leadsom said in a statement http://bit.ly/2PIzbkS published on Friday.

Leadsom had said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new government of was minded to accept the deal after Advent put forward several legal undertakings, including having a number of British executives on Cobham's boards. Advent will have to give prior notice to Britain's defense ministry if it plans to sell all or part of Cobham's business, and honour existing contracts with the government.

A member of the family that founded Cobham said the decision was deeply disappointing. "In Cobham, we stand to lose yet another great British defense manufacturer to foreign ownership," said Nadine Cobham, whose late husband was the son of the company's founder.

"In one of its first major economic decisions, the government is not taking back control so much as handing it away," she said, adding that the announcement on the weekend before Christmas had been timed to avoid scrutiny. Johnson said the sale showed Britain - which is due to leave the European Union at the end of next month - was open to investment from around the world.

"It's very important that we should have an open and dynamic market economy," he told British broadcasters during a visit to Estonia. "A lot of checks have been gone through to make sure that, in that particular case, all the security issues that might be raised can be satisfied." Founded in the 1930s, Cobham's equipment came to the fore ahead of World War Two and in the 1982 Falklands conflict. Its technology is now used in aircraft such as Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and the Eurofighter Typhoon, as well as advanced naval vessels, satellites, and military vehicles.

However, it is still recovering from profit warnings in 2016 and 2017 that forced it to ask shareholders for cash and prompted Chief Executive David Lockwood to overhaul operations. Advent has already won approval from regulators in the European Union, United States and Finland for its acquisition of Cobham, which was backed by shareholders in September.

The U.S. private equity group also bought British electronics company Laird for $1.65 billion last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Guj: Mob pelts stones at cops shooting video outside mosque

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Domestic cricket served me well: Abid Ali

After scoring a century on the third day against Sri Lanka, opener Abid Ali on Saturday said that hard work he has put in domestic cricket has helped him in this match. The domestic cricket Ive played has served me well, and it was all for ...

Two arrested for throwing 'acid-like chemical' on woman bus conductor in Bengaluru

Police have arrested two men on charges of throwing acid-like chemical on a 35-year-old woman bus conductor in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Thursday.The woman has been identified as Indira Bai who is a native of the Tumkur district ...

Study reveals Medicaid managed care impacts obstetrical care, birth outcomes

A new study shows that among a set of disadvantaged women, Medicaid health care program that assists low-income families managed care reduces the womens access to high-quality hospital services during pregnancy and delivery and was associat...

Anti-CAA stir:Police reaches out to people in several areas as part of confidence-building measure

As the city witnessed a number of violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the recent days, the Delhi Police on Saturday launched an exercise to reach out to more people in several areas as part of its confidence-building mea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019