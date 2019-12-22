Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citizenship law stir: Foreign tourists anxious, Indians prefer to go abroad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 10:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 10:03 IST
Citizenship law stir: Foreign tourists anxious, Indians prefer to go abroad
(Representative Image) Image Credit: PxHere

As protests against the amended Citizenship Act continue to rage in parts of the country, tourism industry has taken a hit this holiday season, with several nations deeming India as an unsafe travel destination. Stakeholders of the country's tourism industry maintained that many domestic tourists were also looking to spend their winter vacations abroad, in view of the law-and- order situation.

"We have been getting apprehensive calls from overseas tourists who wanted to know about the ground situation in the country, having read media reports. There had been no major cancellations or rescheduling as of now," Jyoti Mayal, the president of Travel Agents Association of India, told PTI. If the unrest continues, however, cancellations are bound to happen, she claimed.

Over the past few days, countries such as the US, the UK, Canada, UAE and Australia among others have issued advisories, asking travelers to India, especially to the northeast, to be on guard or reconsider plans. The industry, which had not seen a significant rise in the number of visitors earlier this year, is skeptical that the ongoing protests would hit harder.

According to data, foreign tourist footfall in the first half (H1) of 2019 showed a marginal growth at 52.66 lakh, 2.2 percent more than the corresponding period in 2018. Government forex earning (fees) grew by 3.3 percent to USD 14.11 billion in H1, 2019, when compared to the same period in 2018.

Last year, foreign tourist inflow during the first half had grown by 7.7 per cent over the year before, and forex fees earning was up 12.6 percent. Leading tourism company SOTC Travel said customers have switched preferences, giving northeast states a miss this season, in view of the protests.

"We, at SOTC Travel, are taking necessary steps, given the current situation in northeast. Ensuring safety of our customers is of utmost concern. Many of them have found alternative options in Kerala and Andamans," Daniel D'souza, the president and country head (Leisure) of SOTC Travel, said. Almost every year, east and northeast India witness an increase in tourist footfall during the winters, with several vacationers flocking to Assam, Sikkim and north Bengal.

This year, however, there might be a dip in the numbers, Thomas Cook (India) president and country head (Holiday, MICE, Visa) Rajeev Kale said. "With the recent citizenship law agitation rocking the east and the northeast, Thomas Cook India has seen demand dampening for these destinations," he explained.

Mayal observed that inquiries for overseas destinations have increased manifold. While some domestic customers are planning trips to Rajasthan, Goa and the southern parts of the country, the numbers of bookings to Dubai and South Asian countries have also increased, she said.

"Travellers are not compromising on their plans. Several of them are looking to visit short-haul destinations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Garoppolo, 49ers eliminate Rams with late drive

Jimmy Garoppolo converted two third-and-16s in the final two minutes to set up Robbie Gould for a 33-yard, final-play field goal Saturday night, giving the San Francisco 49ers a dramatic 34-31 victory that eliminated the Los Angeles Rams fr...

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are married

The private couple Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smiths relationship status has now officially been confirmed as husband and wife. US Weekly confirmed the news about the couples marriage whose relationship got to see the light of the day ...

Harden scores 47 as Rockets soar past Suns

James Harden drained nine 3-pointers while recording 47 points, six rebounds and seven assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 139-125 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. Russell Westbrook added 30 points and 10 assists a...

Akbar Ali to lead Bangladesh U19 World Cup squad

Wicket-keeper batsman Akbar Ali will lead Bangladesh in the upcoming 2020 U19 World Cup in South Africa. The Bangladesh U19 side will go into the 2020 World Cup with confidence, having won their last three bilateral series. They also reache...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019