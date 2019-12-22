Left Menu
Development News Edition

GNPA, NPA expected to come down by March 31: SBI Chairman

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Sunday said that the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and non-performing assets (NPA) of all the banks are expected to decline by March 31, 2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 14:37 IST
GNPA, NPA expected to come down by March 31: SBI Chairman
SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar talking to reporters in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Sunday said that the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and non-performing assets (NPA) of all the banks are expected to decline by March 31, 2020. "A few resolutions have already happened. More are likely to come in the next three months. In all the banks, by March 31 both GNPA and net NPA are expected to come down," Kumar told reporters here.

He also said that a working group has been set up under Indian Banks' Association (IBA) to come up with a report on ease of doing business for both banks and corporations as far as lending in multiple and consortium banking is concerned. "Because of multiple and consortium banking, there are certain difficulties which corporate clients face. There are also some difficulties bankers face. A working group has been set up within IBA, it comprises of bankers from foreign, private and public sector banks," Kumar said.

"The group It will come up with a report in the next 2-3 months on ease of doing business for both banks and corporations as far as corporate lending in multiple and consortium banking is concerned," he added. The SBI chairman also said that account holders are only asked about their religion on loan accounts in order to identify lending to minorities.

"I have not received any instructions on filing religion on KYC forms. Only on loan accounts do we take such forms and that is because we have targets for lending to the minority communities. In that aspect, it has been there historically," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

I request PM Modi with folded hands to withdraw CAA: Lawmaker Manoj Jha

RJD MP Manoj Jha on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should initiate the rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA for the people of the country. I am requesting prime minister with folded hand to please take a step back an...

Modi, Shah 'destroyed' future of country's youth; 'hiding behind hate' to escape anger: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have destroyed the future of the countrys youth and are hiding behind hate to escape their anger over lack of jobs and state of economy. Ga...

Dalits, who came here from Pakistan, among beneficiaries of citizenship law; why you can't see their pain: Modi to critics

Dalits, who came here from Pakistan, among beneficiaries of citizenship law why you cant see their pain Modi to critics....

Stopping NPR update will deprive people from getting due benefits: Union Minister Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Sunday slammed the governments of Kerala and West Bengal for stopping the work on updating National Population Register NPR saying it will deprive the people of getting the be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019