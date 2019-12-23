Left Menu
Auto Expo to showcase industry's vision of moving towards clean and green mobility

Auto Expo -- the Motor Show 2020 -- being held from February 7 to 12, 2020 will showcase tech-enabled solutions for green mobility ahead of the government's specified deadline for adopting BS-VI emission norms.

Auto Expo to showcase industry's vision of moving towards clean and green mobility
The theme of this edition is 'Explore the World of Mobility'. Image Credit: ANI

Auto Expo -- the Motor Show 2020 -- being held from February 7 to 12, 2020 will showcase tech-enabled solutions for green mobility ahead of the government's specified deadline for adopting BS-VI emission norms. The show at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida is being jointly organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The theme of this edition is 'Explore the World of Mobility' which resonates the message of technology, capability and vision of mobility for tomorrow -- safer, cleaner, connected, bespoke and shared. For the visitors, it will be an experience of the mobility eco-system that is unfolding every day and offering better solutions for all requirements. The inauguration ceremony of biennial expo will be held on February 6.

"This auto expo will give a new dimension and feel to the visitors and enable them to explore the world of mobility through a world-class, tech-enabled experience for the auto lovers," said SIAM President Rajan Wadhera. Auto Expo 2020 will feature new emission technology and safety standards under one roof.

"It will not just be a futuristic perspective of the evolutionary paradigm in the Indian auto industry but also will manifest Indian automotive industry's preparedness to adapt to the BS-VI norms," said Wadhera. "The edition will witness the biggest line-up of BS-VI vehicles much ahead of the government's specified deadline," he added.

The expo will also witness participation from many start-ups, showcasing their path-breaking technology in terms of green mobility and futuristic technology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

