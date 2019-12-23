Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mankind Pharma inks licensing pact with Glenmark to co-market diabetes drug

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 13:56 IST
Mankind Pharma inks licensing pact with Glenmark to co-market diabetes drug

Mankind Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has inked a licensing pact with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to co-market diabetes drug Remogliflozin Etabonate in the country. Under the sub-licensing agreement, Mankind will market the drug under its own trademark while Glenmark will manufacture and supply it to the drug firm.

"This is particularly important in reducing overall disease burden. Moreover, this strategic decision will not only strengthen our diabetes portfolio but also help consolidate our position as the fastest-growing player in the anti-diabetes segment," Mankind Pharma Director of Marketing Sanjay Koul said in a statement. Remogliflozin is economical than other similar agents currently available in sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors class, which shall help for its better access among middle and low socio-economic strata of the society, he added.

In April 2019, Glenmark had received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Remogliflozin Etabonate after successfully completing Phase-3 clinical trials. Subsequently, the company launched the drug under the brand names 'Remo' and 'Remozen'.

"Our collaboration with Mankind demonstrates our commitment towards providing novel, innovative treatment options for efficient diabetes management," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals President, India Formulations, Middle East and Africa Sujesh Vasudevan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Apprison is the Solution for Mobile Addiction Increases Corporate Productivity Exam Focus and Quality Family Time

NEW DELHI, Dec. 23, 2019 PRNewswire -- Apprison is a gamified, empowering free app for mobile deaddiction launched on 19th December at Plaksha Tech Leaders campus at Gurgaon . In a world reeling under mobile addiction, Jagrit Surisetti and...

Teenager held for raping girl in Jammu

A teenager was apprehended for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Jammu city, officials said on Monday. The matter surfaced after the girl delivered a baby at a hospital here, they said.A case was registered and the 16-year-old boy take...

Top aide to Saudi crown prince not charged in Khashoggi case: prosecutor (AFP) AMS

Top aide to Saudi crown prince not charged in Khashoggi case prosecutor AFP AMS...

Algerian army chief Ahmed Gaed Salah dies - Ennahar TV

Algerias powerful army chief Ahmed Gaed Salah has died, the private Ennahar television reported on Monday, at a time of bitter political divisions over the militarys dominant role in the major energy exporter.Africas largest country has bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019