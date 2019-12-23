Mankind Pharma inks licensing pact with Glenmark to co-market diabetes drug

Mankind Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has inked a licensing pact with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to co-market diabetes drug Remogliflozin Etabonate in the country. Under the sub-licensing agreement, Mankind will market the drug under its own trademark while Glenmark will manufacture and supply it to the drug firm.

"This is particularly important in reducing overall disease burden. Moreover, this strategic decision will not only strengthen our diabetes portfolio but also help consolidate our position as the fastest-growing player in the anti-diabetes segment," Mankind Pharma Director of Marketing Sanjay Koul said in a statement. Remogliflozin is economical than other similar agents currently available in sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors class, which shall help for its better access among middle and low socio-economic strata of the society, he added.

In April 2019, Glenmark had received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Remogliflozin Etabonate after successfully completing Phase-3 clinical trials. Subsequently, the company launched the drug under the brand names 'Remo' and 'Remozen'.

"Our collaboration with Mankind demonstrates our commitment towards providing novel, innovative treatment options for efficient diabetes management," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals President, India Formulations, Middle East and Africa Sujesh Vasudevan said.

