Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-EM assets flat ahead of holidays; Turkey's lira extends gains

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 14:33 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-EM assets flat ahead of holidays; Turkey's lira extends gains

Most assets in the developing world were little changed on Monday, as trading volumes were low in a holiday-shortened week, while the Turkish lira stayed on course to rise for a second straight session. Investors held back from making riskier bets ahead of a Christmas break, with analysts pointing to a bit of profit taking after the MSCI's index of emerging market currencies posted its third straight weekly gain on Friday.

Market participants increased their exposure to emerging market assets recently on optimism over a preliminary trade truce between the United States and China, but the index was down 0.1% on Monday. "Moves around this time are going to be quite small because of the thinness of trading. I wouldn't expect any major moves now especially after we've had the U.S.-China trade deal," said Jason Tuvey, a senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States and China would "very shortly" sign their so-called Phase 1 trade pact. Taking some shine off emerging market currencies was a firm dollar, as U.S. data published on Friday pointed to solid economic growth.

The Turkish lira edged higher at the start of the week and remained on course for its second consecutive gain. "The lira has had a fairly poor month, it's been one of the weakest emerging market currencies because of concerns around renewed sanctions from the U.S. and fears that the central bank may end up going too far with monetary policy easing," said Tuvey.

Turkey's parliament approved the government's 2020 budget, which includes increased defence spending and forecasts a budget deficit of 138.9 billion lira ($23.4 billion). The Russian rouble was steady against the dollar, while Russian stocks came under pressure from a decline in shares of gas major Gazprom amid news on a gas deal with Ukraine and more U.S. sanctions.

China stocks posted their worst single-day drop in six weeks, weighed down by tech shares after a state fund announced plans to cut its stakes in some of these companies. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2019, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2019, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata: Nadda, Vijayvargiya lead march in support of CAA

BJP working president JP Nadda and party general secretary in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya led a rally in support of the amended Citizenship Act here on Monday. The march which commenced from Hind Cinema-CR Avenue will culmina...

Credit Suisse confirms second spying case

Geneva, Dec 23 AFP An internal Credit Suisse probe confirmed on Monday that a second executive had been spied on, following earlier revelations that the banks former head of wealth management was tailed by private investigators. But Switzer...

Stun grenades were not used during AMU protest: Aligarh SSP

Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari on Monday said he was ready to face an inquiry over allegations on social media that stun grenades were used by police during a protest by AMU students last week. However, the officer co...

Indiabulls Real Estate sells commercial assets in Gurugram, Mumbai to Blackstone for Rs 810cr

Realty firm Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has agreed to sell commercial projects in Mumbai and Gurugram to global investment firm Blackstone for an enterprise value of Rs 810.7 crore. The Mumbai-based developer said that the company and its ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019