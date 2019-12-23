Left Menu
Crompton wins big in the Most Energy Efficient Appliances of the Year 2019

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL), one of India's leading consumer electrical companies, has been conferred two prestigious awards at the recently held award ceremony for the National Energy Conservation Day celebration in New Delhi.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 23-12-2019 15:34 IST
L to R - R.K. Singh, Hon'ble Minister of State (IC) for Power; Mahendra Khandeparkar - GM, Design (Crompton-Fans Division). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL), one of India's leading consumer electrical companies, has been conferred two prestigious awards at the recently held award ceremony for the National Energy Conservation Day celebration in New Delhi. CGCEL bagged two prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) in the Most Energy Efficient Appliances of the Year 2019 organized by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power - one for Ceiling Fans for its HS plus model and the other one in LED Bulb category for its nine Watt LED bulb.

Over the years, the company has continuously strived to provide environment-friendly, energy-efficient products to its consumers. This includes a diverse range of products from energy-efficient pumps and ceiling fans to LED lamps like the Crompton LYOR LED Lamps - India's first BEE five Star rated energy-efficient lamps as well as its five-star-rated geysers capable of delivering high-quality performance with low energy consumption.

Organized every year by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and the Ministry of Power, the National Energy Conservation Awards recognize energy-efficient appliances that have led the market in energy efficiency and contributed significantly to achieving substantial energy savings during the year. The prestigious awards by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency were received from R.K. Singh, Minister of State (I/C) for Power by Mahendra Khandeparkar, GM, Design of Crompton's Fan Division, Vinay Kumar Saxena, DGM QA, and Bhagyesh Gadkari, Manager QA of the Lighting Division in a glittering ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on December 14, 2019.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for our efforts in driving energy conservation through our energy-efficient products. It is our constant endeavor to regularly introduce products like our 9W LED lamp and the HS Plus ceiling fan (winners of the NECA awards) that combine the elements of design and technology with industry-leading standards in energy efficiency," said Mathew Job, CEO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL), speaking about this latest achievement. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

