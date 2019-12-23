Hindalco restarts production at Muri alumina plant in Jharkhand

Hindalco Industries on Monday said it has restarted production at Muri alumina plant in Jharkhand. "Operations of the alumina plant of the company situated at Muri, Jharkhand, were suspended due to spillage in the red mud cake storage area...This is to inform you that Muri refinery in Jharkhand has re-started production of alumina," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The plant initiated the start-up process after receiving consent to operate from the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board (JSPCB), it said. Going forward, the company may not need to import alumina, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.