Left Menu
Development News Edition

'New registrations by taxpayers being verified by GST council'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 17:49 IST
'New registrations by taxpayers being verified by GST council'

'New registrations by taxpayers being verified by GST council' Bengaluru, Dec 23 (PTI): The GST Council is verifying the 66.79 lakh new registrations by taxpayers, which could be fake or pertain to shell companies, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who is also the convenor of Group of Ministers (GoM) on integrated GST, said on Monday. "The new taxpayers, who are 66.7 lakh in number, hardly pay 15% of tax. So, whatever taxes we are getting from them is only 15% of taxes, which is about Rs 10,000 crore.

Hence, we are strictly monintoring the new taxpayers to ensure they are not fake," he told reporters after the his meeting with the GoM. Modi said the number of active taxpayers has gone up to 1.21 crore since the launch of the goods and services tax (GST), of which 66.79 lakh are new registrations.

According to him, many states have started physically verifying these companies by visiting the premises, geo- tagging the location and uploading the photographs on the system from mobile phones. The GST Council has also introduced 3B, a simple return, which has to be filed every month, said the Bihar deputy chief minister.

"We have decided in one of our GST council meetings that if the firms don't file 3B returns for two consecutive months, their e-way bill will be blocked," said Modi. He said that till date, about 3.47 lakh dealers' e- way bill has been blocked by the system and as soon as the 3B return is filed, the system would automatically open and the e-bill is generated.

Another decision taken in the meeting was the late fee of Rs 100 per day under the GSTR-1 or the outward supply has been waived, he said. "It is a one-time opportunity for those have not filed their GST return-1. We have waived the late fee of Rs 100 per day. Those who don't file the GSTR-1 for two consecutive terms, their e-way bill will also be blocked," he said.

Conceding that there was huge backlog of refund of GST pending with the authorities, Modi said Rs 25,170 crore worth online refund was pending pertaining to 77,038 applications. Of these, Rs 2,503 crore pertaining 5,912 applications were disbursed, and online refund has picked up speed, he said.

Explaining the reason behind poor disbursement of refund, Modi said many states were not acknowledging the online applications. "States are delaying in acknowledging those online applications. And if sometimes they acknowledge, they have to issue deficiency memo which are not being issued. We have gone into the details, and asked the states to expedite all these refunds. Now, the system has become very simple," he said.

The Bihar deputy chief minister said a new return system would be launched from Apri 1, 2020, which would have a few fields. "The new return system is very simple with very few fields. It will be user-friendly," Modi said.

To a question on GST collection plummeting, Modi said there was a cyclic slowdown in the economy, which would soon be back on track. He rejected the charge that states were not paid their share of GST saying that all the dues are getting cleared..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year.Saudi Deputy Public Prosecutor and spokesman Shalaan...

GoAir plane returns to Guwahati airport within minutes of take

A GoAir plane had to return to the Guwahati airport in Assam on Monday within minutes of take-off after a technical snag was detected, officials said. GoAir flight GOW 546 took off from Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at 1...

EXPLAINER-Why India's new citizenship plans are stirring protests

Thousands of Indians have been protesting against a new citizenship law as well as possible plans for a National Register of Citizens NRC, alleging the measures are an attack on a secular constitution and against minority Muslims. The Citiz...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hover near record high as year draws to close

World stocks hovered near record highs and currency markets were little changed on Monday as trading dwindled before the Christmas holiday and investors looked with confidence towards the new year. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019