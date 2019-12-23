US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 notches another record high as Trump fuels trade optimism
The S&P 500 opened at another record high on Monday as President Donald Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed "very shortly", while Boeing rose 3% after it fired Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.69 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 28,491.78. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.83 points, or 0.15%, at 3,226.05, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 25.24 points, or 0.28%, to 8,950.20 at the opening bell.
