Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg to steady spiralling 737 MAX crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 21:36 IST
UPDATE 3-Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg to steady spiralling 737 MAX crisis
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Boeing Co ousted Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg as the world's biggest planemaker sought to control an escalating crisis that has seen it halt production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner following two fatal crashes. The sacking comes as Boeing struggles to mend strained relations with the regulators it needs to win over to get the grounded 737 back in the air, and seeks to regain trust with passengers and airline customers around the world.

Chairman David Calhoun will take over as CEO and president, effective from Jan. 13, the company said, adding that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence. The company's shares, which have dropped more than 20% over the past nine months, rose nearly 4% in early trading.

The decision capped a week of dramatic setbacks for Boeing, from a decision to halt production of the 737, a public slap-down from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a ratings downgrade and an embarrassing space launch glitch on Friday. One source close to Boeing said the company needed to turn the corner and regain its stride as it faces what is widely seen as the worst crisis in its more than 100-year history

The 737 MAX has been grounded since March after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months. It has been by far the biggest crisis of Muilenburg's tenure at Boeing, where he started as an intern in 1985, rising through the company's defense and services ranks to the top job in 2015.

Boeing said this month it would stop production of the jets in January, and the crisis also threatens to hit the U.S. economy with House representative Rick Larsen calling the decision "a body blow to its workers and the region's economy." A senior industry source called the sparse wording of Boeing's statement on the 34-year veteran "brutal".

Speculation that Muilenburg would be fired had been circulating in the industry for months, intensifying in October when the board stripped him of his chairman title - although he had also twice won expressions of confidence from Calhoun. PHONE CALL

A Boeing official said the board deliberated over the weekend and decided to fire Muilenburg in a phone call on Sunday. Aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia of Teal Group said the appointment of Calhoun, who previously served as head of Blackstone Group's private equity portfolio operation, would provide short-term stability, but not the long-term "emphasis on engineering" the company needs.

"Calhoun is respected in the industry," Aboulafia said. "But long-term, does he bring the right tool kit? Private equity leans companies out. That's not Boeing's problem right now." Board member and former airline boss Lawrence Kellner will become non-executive chairman of the board effective immediately, the company said.

Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will serve as interim CEO during the brief transition period. Boeing - which has taken flak from the FAA for appearing to pressure the regulator by predicting when the planes would return to the air - pledged full transparency, including "effective and proactive communication" with regulators.

Analysts at British-based Redburn said the CEO sacking suggested Boeing's relationship with the FAA was "at its nadir and should improve from here". Muilenburg is a lifelong Boeing engineer who fought a rising tide of public and regulatory scrutiny to try to steady the company during the crisis, but who failed to overcome a stilted public image.

In keeping Muilenburg in the job as long as Boeing has, the company was ignoring elements of the classic crisis communications playbook used by other companies, said Paul Argenti, a professor at Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business. "You want to bring somebody from the outside to bring fresh perspective to 'save the day,'" Argenti said. "He should have been gone a long time ago. He is part of the problem."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-French union workers vote to halt production at key oil facility

French union workers voted on Monday to halt production at a key oil facility that supplies Paris and its surrounding region, adding momentum to a nationwide strike against government pension reforms. The industrial action against President...

Jamia students say not convinced by PM's assurances on NRC, CAA

As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens entered its eighth day on Monday at Jamia Millia Islamia, agitating students said they were not convinced by Prime Minister Naren...

PFI's UP head, 16 other workers arrested for violence during anti-CAA protests: Police

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said they have arrested the state head of Popular Front of India PFI and 16 other workers of the Islamist outfit in connection with the violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Cit...

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 gains for ninth straight session, midcaps near record high

Britains blue-chip equities index gained for a ninth straight session on Monday in holiday-thinned trading, while midcaps hovered near all-time highs.The FTSE 100 rose 0.5 to hit its highest in nearly five months and match its best run of g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019