PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 24

  Updated: 24-12-2019 06:24 IST
  Created: 24-12-2019 06:19 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Boeing chief Muilenburg out after 737 Max failure https://on.ft.com/2EJtfSu

Endeavour Mining gains extension to secure Centamin deal https://on.ft.com/36217WZ

Metro Bank brings in audit expert as another founding director leaves https://on.ft.com/2EOXeIG Overview

Boeing Co on Monday replaced Dennis Muilenburg as its chief executive after he repeatedly failed to gain control of the crisis that followed the fatal crashes of two of its 737 Max jets. Endeavour Mining has been given an extra two weeks by the UK Takeover Panel to work on a possible takeover of gold producer Centamin. The Canadian miner was facing a Dec. 31 deadline to make an offer for Centamin or be forced to walk away and wait six months before it could launch a hostile bid.

Metro Bank Plc appointed an audit expert to its board and announced the departure of one of its founding directors Ben Gunn, the company said on Monday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

