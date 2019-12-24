Millions of Kiwis expected to nab a bargain in Boxing Day sales

Millions of Kiwis are expected to nab a bargain in the Boxing Day sales, according to global comparison site Finder, which has recently launched in New Zealand.

A recent Finder survey of 2,117 respondents revealed that 41% of New Zealanders –- equivalent to 1.5 million people –- plan to shop the post-Christmas sales from December 26.

One in four Kiwis (25%) will visit brick and mortar stores on the day, while 16% will shop for deals online.

Angus Kidman, Finder's global editor-in-chief said that bargain hunters are expected to give festive sales figures a final boost.

"December 26 is still the nation's main shopping event, despite the rising popularity of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday mega sales.

"We expect to see deals on electronics and homewares, with many consumers looking to buy what they missed out on at Christmas," he said.

The research found that women are more likely to splurge at the sales this Boxing Day: 44% will open their wallets compared to just 39% of men.

Over half of Gen Z (59%) are intending to hunt for deals, whereas just 17% of Baby Boomers are tempted to do the same.

Kidman said that shoppers can expect some retailers to launch their Boxing Day offers early this year.

"Some stores will be slashing prices from Christmas Eve onwards in a bid to entice shoppers sooner."

But not all Kiwis are convinced.

"Some shoppers might be suffering from a case of deal fatigue. Consumers no longer have to wait until Boxing Day to get their discount shopping fix. We're seeing more and more sales happening throughout the year, which can lead to sales season apathy," Kidman said.

