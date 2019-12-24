Renault India begins first shipment of Triber to South Africa

French auto-major Renault India on Tuesday commenced the first shipment of the latest car Triber from the Ennore Port here to South Africa. "It is a great day for us. We are exporting about 600 cars today. We were at the port this morning. This is the first lot of Triber going out of India," Renault India (operations) country CEO Venkatram Mamillapalle told reporters.

He said the Triber had crossed sales of 20,000 units in the domestic market registering a cumulative growth of 70 percent for the company in the last two months. Renault Triber comes with the new ENERGY petrol engine of 1.0-litre offering a balance between performance and fuel economy at low maintenance costs.

Besides Triber, Renault India currently retails its popular hatchback KWID, sports utility vehicle Duster, premium SUV Captur. The company has a widespread presence of more than 350 sales and 264 service facilities across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.