Lupin's Ankleshwar cacility wins Frost & Sullivan's India manufacturing excellence awards 2019

Pharma major Lupin Ltd said on Tuesday that its Ankleshwar facility has been awarded 'Future Ready Factory of the Year' by Frost & Sullivan's India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA) 2019. The 2019 evaluation for pharmaceutical sector large business was done on the basis of an organisations' manufacturing capability, extended supply chain reliability and technology adoption.

"We strive to benchmark our manufacturing processes to the best practices in the world. We will continuously strive to get better and emerge successfully in a competitive market," said Rajendra B Chunodkar, President for Manufacturing Operations at Lupin Ltd. IMEA was conceptualised with a mission to recognise Indian manufacturing capability and assess its global competitiveness. It has been a premier platform to identify future ready factories in the country. The awards recognise best-in-class innovation, success stories and stellar performances exhibited in the manufacturing industry.

Lupin is the eighth largest generics pharmaceutical company by revenues and third largest Indian pharmaceutical company. For the financial year ended March 31, its consolidated sales and net profits before exceptional items were at Rs 16,369 crore and Rs 946 crore respectively (ANI)

