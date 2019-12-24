Cabinet approves India-Sweden pact on seafarer

The Cabinet on Tuesday gave ex post facto approval to an agreement between India and Sweden on Recognition of Seafarer Certificates, according to an official statement. "The union cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its ex-post facto approval for the Agreement between India and Sweden on Recognition of Seafarer Certificates, pursuant to Regulation I/10 of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch-Keeping for seafarers, 1978," it said.

The agreement, the statement said, will pave the way for recognition of maritime education and training, certificates of competency, endorsements, training and documentary evidence and medical fitness certificates for seafarers issued by the government of both the countries, in accordance with the provision of regulation 1/10 of the STCW Convention, and cooperation between the two countries in the training certification and management of seafarers. The agreement will be beneficial to both the countries as Sweden is a ship owning nation while India is a net seafarers supplying nation, it added.

