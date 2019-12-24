Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi lays framework for mutual fund investment in minors' name

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 19:40 IST
Sebi lays framework for mutual fund investment in minors' name

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday came out with a framework for making investment in mutual funds in the name of minor through guardian and to ease the process for transmission of such schemes. The move is aimed at bringing uniformity in such investment process across asset management companies (AMCs).

The regulator said payment for investment by means of cheque, demand draft or any other mode will be accepted from the bank account of the minor or from a joint account of the minor with the guardian only. For existing folios or investor accounts, AMCs need to insist upon a change of pay-out bank mandate before redemption is processed.

Upon the minor attaining the status of major, the minor in whose name the investment was made, shall be required to provide all the KYC details, updated bank account details including cancelled original cheque leaf of the new account. Further, no further transactions shall be allowed till the status of the minor is changed to major, the regulator noted. Sebi has asked AMCs to build a system control at the account set-up stage of Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and Systematic Transfer Plan (STP) on the basis of which, the standing instruction is suspended when the minor attains majority, till the status is changed to major.

In order to improve the processing turnaround time for transmission requests, Sebi said AMCs will have to implement image based processing wherever the claimant is a nominee or a joint holder in the investor folio. Further, fund houses need to have a dedicated, central help desk and a webpage carrying relevant information and instructions in order to provide assistance on the transmission process.

AMCs need to implement a common set of document requirements for transmission of units to claimant who are nominees or joint holders in the investor account. Also, they have to implement a uniform process for treatment of unclaimed funds to be transferred to the claimant including the unclaimed dividends. Besides, the regulator has asked AMCs and industry body Amfi (Association of Mutual Funds in India) to promote the importance of nomination as a part of its investor education and awareness programmes.

To ensure uniformity across the industry, Sebi has asked Amfi to prescribe the form for a common set of document needed for transmission of units as well as uniform process for treatment of unclaimed funds within 30 days and all fund houses need to mandatorily follow the same.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Hindutva leader Bhide to lead pro-CAA rally in Sangli

Controversial Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide on Tuesday said his outfit would organise a rally in Sangli on December 30 in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Addressing a press conference, Bhide said the Act is useful and beneficial...

U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean Christmas gift -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korean leader Kim Jong Uns warning of a Christmas gift, saying the United States would deal with it very successfully and that perhaps it would be a nice present.Well find out what th...

Sudan strikes deal with rebels, South Sudan talks drift

Juba, Dec 24 AFP Sudans new government agreed Tuesday to revive a long-dormant irrigation system in the countrys central farming region as the latest round of negotiations with rebel groups wrapped up in Juba. Progress between Khartoum and ...

Rahul, Priyanka stopped by police from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by the police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The two had reques...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019