Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi unveils plan to tackle water shortages in India's heartland states

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 15:01 IST
Modi unveils plan to tackle water shortages in India's heartland states
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a 60-billion-rupee ($842 million) plan to tackle water shortages in the country's seven heartland states where agriculture is a mainstay.

India, the world's second-most populous country, faces the worst long-term water crisis in its history as demand outstrips supply, threatening farm output and overall economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy. Almost every sector of the $2.6 trillion economies is dependent on water, especially agriculture, which sustains two-thirds of India's 1.3 billion people.

"Water shortages in the country not only affect individuals and families; the crisis also has an effect on India's development," Modi said. "We need to prepare the new India to deal with every single aspect of the crisis." The plan launched by Modi would help replenish groundwater and boost overall availability in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat states, which produce staples such as rice, wheat, sugar, and oilseeds.

India is the world's leading producer of an array of farm goods, and nearly 60% of the irrigation for agriculture comes from groundwater, mainly through electric water pumps. Subsidized electricity gives farmers an incentive to pump out more water, a key reason behind fast-depleting water tables in the vast country.

Supplying clean drinking water to millions of poor people and reviving moribund irrigation projects were a key part of Modi's policies for India, where the monsoon accounts for nearly 70% of the annual rains needed to water farms and recharge aquifers and reservoirs. Nearly half of India's farmland, without any irrigation cover, depends on annual June-September rains to grow a number of crops.

Drinking water is also an issue, as about 200,000 Indians die every year due to inadequate access to safe water and 600 million face high to extreme water stress, according to the National Institute for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, a think tank chaired by Modi. According to UK-based charity WaterAid, about 163 million people in India - roughly 12% of the population - do not have access to clean water close to home.

Every summer water shortages tend to be more acute in large cities such as the capital New Delhi, Chennai - a car-making center dubbed "India's Detroit", and Bengaluru, the country's software capital. Modi also exhorted farmers to increasingly adopt drip and sprinkler irrigation and use water-management techniques as well as eschewing water-guzzling crops such as rice and sugar cane. ($1 = 71.27 rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait end dispute over shared oil fields

Riyadh, Dec 25 AP Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have ended a nearly five-year-long dispute over shared oil fields and have agreed to resume oil production from the divided Neutral Zone, but stressed this would not change their OPEC commitments to...

15 people injured in helicopter emergency landing in Russia

Russian officials say 15 people are injured after a passenger helicopter made a rough emergency landing in Siberia on Wednesday morning. The Mi-8 helicopter with 21 passengers and three crew members got caught in a snowstorm soon after taki...

Iraqi city in turmoil after activist's death

Diwaniyah, Dec 25 AFP Hundreds of anti-government protesters marched Wednesday in southern Iraq to mourn a dead activist after a night during which the headquarters of two pro-Iran militias were set on fire, an AFP correspondent reported. T...

Himachal likely to get fresh snowfall on New Year's eve

Some parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive fresh snowfall on the last day of the year, the meteorological department said on Wednesday. Isolated places in the middle and high hills are likely to witness rain, snowfall on December ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019