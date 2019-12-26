Delay in aircraft deliveries by Airbus added to operational challenge: GoAir

Budget carrier GoAir, which cancelled multiple flights earlier this week, on Thursday said the delay in aircraft deliveries by Airbus has added to its operational challenge. The Wadia group-owned airline cancelled as many as 40 flights this week on account of shortage of staff and inclement weather, among others issues.

"GoAir has placed order of 144 Airbus A320Neo aircraft and experienced delivery delays during the month of November and December, adding to its operational challenge," the airline said in a clarification issued on Wednesday. It also said that due to inclement weather in North India, the airline experienced extensive flight delays and diversions leading to cancellations of flights as its crew approached its flight duty time limits (FDTL) in the last two-three days.

The cockpit and cabin crew duty and rest norms are governed by the aviation safety regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests wherein GoAir crew members were unable to report for duty further exacerbated the issue, the airline added.

