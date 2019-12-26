Star Air s 1st Anniversary Lucky Draw Contest Receives Immense Response From Customers

BENGALURU, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Air, which was started in January 2019 to connect the unconnected places in India with affordable and qualitative airline services, has made all the right moves to meet this endeavour. Inaugurated with just a few destinations, Star Air has added many more prominent cities over the last 11 months and has successfully gained the trust and love of thousands of people across India. To commemorate its success at the time of completing 1st successful year, Star Air has planned many initiatives out of which the 1st Anniversary Lucky Draw Contest is the prime one. In this contest, all the lucky passengers selected from each flight will get a free Star Air ticket as the reward.

Since its launch, customers are very excited about this scheme and are taking active participation in this contest in every flight across all the sectors. Star Air In-Flight crew reveal that passengers feel delighted and their excitement can easily be noticed. "We had launched this 1st Anniversary Bonanza to celebrate our success by giving back something exiting to our customers. It is a delight to share that we got a tremendous response from our customers. It is overwhelming and encouraging," added Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO - Star Air.

In this contest, every passenger on Star Air flights from 1st December 2019 to 31st December 2019 is entitled to participate and can get a chance to win a free air ticket. The lucky draw happens in the same flight and one lucky winner is announced immediately in the same flight. The winners can book an air ticket for free till 10th January 2020 for a travel period anywhere between 1st January 2020 and 31st March 2020. Other details are available on www.starair.in.

Star Air has received many accolades for its superior services since its inception. Just after a few months since its inaugural flight was launched, Star Air had earned one rare distinction of being one of the 'Best OTP (On Time Performance) Service Provider' in the start-up airline category. Again, in November 2019, Star Air achieved 91.5% OTP, which is one of the best in the industry. Recently, it has crossed 50,000 passengers (flown) mark that too in just 10 months since its inception and is moving ahead to cross many remarkable milestones with much swifter and impressive pace in 2020.

Currently, it provides services to nine Indian cities including Ahmedabad, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, and Tirupati. Further, it is planning to add many more destinations in the years to come. Star Air is extremely delighted with the kind of response it is receiving from all quarters of the society across India. It has also expressed its gratitude towards the UDAN scheme which made all these things possible. The airline is committed to provide ace aviation services to match customers' expectations and is striving diligently to excel further to surpass passengers expectations.

About Star Air:

Star Air is a scheduled commercial airline with an aim to connect real India. It is promoted by Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., which is the Aviation arm of strategically diversified Sanjay Ghodawat Group. Over the past five years we have made a best-in-class helicopter operator in India with impeccable dedication to safety. Star Air is the latest offering of the group. An upcoming Airline with a firm proposal to connect the unconnected. The target routes are where passengers are currently suffering a lot of transit layover delays. The airline will provide a very reliable, safe and comfortable travel experience with direct connections. Truly the group's 'Star in the Air'.

About Sanjay Ghodawat Group:

Headquartered in Kolhapur in Maharashtra - India, the Sanjay Ghodawat Group is backed by a workforce of over 10,000 employees and the state-of-the-art infrastructure are leaders in floriculture, manufacturing, has strong presence in renewable energy, FMCG, textiles, mining, real estate and growing substantially in education. The group is now poised to go places by replicating its successful business model in remaining parts of India and also plans to look globally for further opportunities.

