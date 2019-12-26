Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's November soybean imports rise after US trade deal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 13:11 IST
China's November soybean imports rise after US trade deal

Beijing, Dec 26 (AP) China's imports of soybeans surged in November following the announcement of an interim trade deal with the United States. Imports rose 53.7% over a year earlier to 5.4 million tons, according to customs data.

Imports of U.S. soybeans more than doubled from the previous month to 2.6 million tons, according to AWeb.com, a news website that serves the Chinese farming industry. China cut off purchases of American soybeans, the country's biggest import from the United States, after President Donald Trump raised import duties on Chinese goods in a dispute over Beijing's technology ambitions and trade surplus.

The two governments announced an interim “Phase 1” agreement in October but have yet to release details. U.S. officials say it might be signed as early as January. U.S. officials said as part of that deal, Beijing will buy more American farm exports. Chinese officials have yet to confirm the possible scale of purchases.

Chinese government spokespeople said in September importers were placing orders for American soybeans but no details of purchases have been announced. Chinese buyers use soybeans as animal feed and to crush for cooking oil.

Beijing bought more Brazilian soybeans, but no other supplier could fully replace the large scale of American supplies. That added to the strain on Chinese pig farmers who are struggling with an outbreak of African swine fever that has devastated herds. (AP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Home Jiny forays into the Indian market to disrupt the home delivery segment

New Delhi India Dec 26 ANINewsVoir Home Jiny, the e-commerce products, and service aggregator has made its debut in Delhi-NCR with an aim to disrupt the segment by offering a single app that provides over 1000 products and 220 plus services...

Broncos look to put Raiders' season officially to bed

The Denver Broncos get an opportunity to send the Oakland Raiders off to their new home in Las Vegas without a stopover in the playoffs when the longtime rivals meet in the regular-season finale Sunday afternoon in Colorado. Thanks to a 24-...

China's northeast cornbelt likely to be hit by fall armyworm in 2020 -government report

China warned earlier this week that a destructive pest that has threatened the countrys grain output is expected to hit more crops across wider areas in 2020, including the key corn-growing region in the northeast. Fall armyworm, first dete...

Maha: TC assaulted by passenger, 3rd such incident in two days

A lady ticket checker was allegedly assaulted by a ticketless woman passenger at a suburban railway station here, the third such incident in two days, a Government Railway Police official said on Thursday. The latest incident took place on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019