Fedco ties up with Power Sector Skill Council to train industry workforce

Feedback Energy Distribution Company (Fedco) on Thursday said that it has partnered with Power Sector Skill Council (PSSC) for skill development across the country in a bid to meet the current and future skills needs of the power industry. Fedco also announced the launch of Fedco Power Centre of Excellence to offer technical and soft skills training programme for power sector workforce.

"Fedco’s contribution to the skill development program on an all India basis has been further boosted by the signing of this agreement," Fedco Managing Director Devtosh Chaturvedi said. Through this partnership, power sector professionals and interested students are expected to be trained on a regular basis for skill enhancement and better employment opportunities, Chaturvedi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.