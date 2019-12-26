Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits to be Highly Beneficial This Festive Season

PUNE, India, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a new decade just around the corner, now is the best time to invest for future. This festive season, instead of splurging on luxury products, one can consider buying gifts that promise valuable returns. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, for instance, is an excellent choice. Bajaj Finance offers market-leading interest rates, despite the recent RBI repo rate cuts, and allows customers to intelligently invest money for maximum returns.

Enjoy generous interest rates, irrespective of customer type

In order to earn inflation-beating returns from investments, opting for an option with a high interest rate is key. Bajaj Finance offers this with its FD, as customers can get up to 8.10% as a regular investor and up to 8.35% as a senior citizen on FDs booked for a tenor of at least 36 months, with interest payable at maturity. These generous rates are especially beneficial over longer tenors, where the power of compounding helps multiply wealth rapidly.

To understand potential earnings through investments made today for a tenor of 60 months, consider the following example.

Customer type: New Customer

Investment amount (in Rs.)

Tenor (in yrs.)

Interest rate

Interest earned (in Rs.)

Maturity amount (in Rs.)

Returns

10,00,000

5

8.10%

4,76,143

14,76,143

47.61%

25,00,000

5

8.10%

11,90,358

36,90,358

47.61%

Customer type: Senior Citizen

Investment amount (in Rs.)

Tenor (in Yrs.)

Interest rate

Interest earned (in Rs.)

Maturity Amount (in Rs.)

Returns

10,00,000

5

8.35%

4,93,291

14,93,291

49.32%

25,00,000

5

8.35%

12,33,229

37,33,229

49.32%

Depending on the particulars of the investment, customers too can forecast their returns by using an FD calculator.

Usage of flexible tenor and payout options

Enjoying flexibility through investment is key, and so Bajaj Finance's FD allows customers to tailor FD to their goals. With intelligent planning, customers can meet almost any expense comfortably as they can invest over a flexible tenor ranging from 12 to 60 months, and can even opt for payouts every month, quarter, half-year, or year, should they require regular financial help.

Benefit from high investment stability and credibility ratings

Bajaj Finance is the only Indian NBFC to have the 'BBB' rating from the international rating agency S&P Global and its deposit has both ICRA's MAAA and CRISIL's FAAA ratings, the highest in their respective categories. These indicate that this offering is safe and will offer timely returns.

Invest in multiple FDs conveniently via the Multi-Deposit feature

With the Multi-Deposit feature using a single cheque, customers can invest in several FDs, each having varying tenors or amounts. This makes laddering their investments easy and facilitates adequate periodic liquidity. Moreover, they can make premature withdrawals from one deposit, without disturbing the rest, should they need to.

Reinvest without hassles with the Auto-Renewal facility

Reinvesting in a Bajaj Finance FD is straightforward and convenient. All they have to do is opt for Auto-Renewal when they book an FD and define the terms of reinvestment. This negates the need for intervention upon maturity and allows them to enjoy FD renewal bonuses too.

All of the aforementioned features proof of why investing in a Bajaj Finance FD is the best gift one can give themselves this festive season. In fact, to get started, all they need is an initial deposit amount of Rs.25,000. Then, Open FD Online by filling a short form. Thereafter, a Bajaj Finance executive will contact them with further details, helping them make the most of what the festive season has to offer.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

