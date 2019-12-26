Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashok Leyland, Citicorp Finance join hands for commercial vehicles' financing

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 17:02 IST
Ashok Leyland, Citicorp Finance join hands for commercial vehicles' financing

Hinduja Group's flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has partnered with Citicorp Finance India Ltd for financing commercial vehicles. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Citicorp Finance to enter into a strategic financing partnership for two years, to offer customised financial solutions to customers across India, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Under the MoU, Citicorp Finance will be a preferred financier for providing finance to the customers buying Ashok Leyland vehicles, it added. Citicorp Finance will work in close coordination with the authorised dealers of Ashok Leyland to provide financial solutions to customers, the statement said.

"With a pan-India presence, both organisations can leverage their strengths for the mutual benefit of the customers," Ashok Leyland Chief Operating Officer Anuj Kathuria said. Citicorp Finance India Director Rohit Ranjan said the company offers customised, technology-led speedy credit, and other financial solutions to fleet owners of trucks and buses.

"With this partnership, we will also offer the whole gamut of our banking products and services to the customers of Ashok Leyland and its dealers," Kathuria added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah announces slew of developmental projects for Delhi

Union Minister of Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah today announced a slew of developmental projects for the overall development of Delhi and the welfare of its people. Speaking on the occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony of Integrated De...

KVIC distributes bee boxes, potter wheels in Agartala to support weaker sections

Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC distributed bee boxes, pottery wheels and advanced leather tool kits to farmers, potters and leather artisans in Agartala to support the weaker sections of the society. Addressing an event held r...

Algeria, Gambia, Sudan confronted severe tense in political climate in 2019

In 2019, the political climate remained deleterious and damaging in several African countries shaken by anti-government demonstrations. From Algeria to Sudan, popular movements have dictated their laws.Since February 22 this year, Algeria h...

Beirut floodwaters sweep away Jewish graves

Flooding at Beiruts only Jewish cemetery has swept away entire graves after heavy rainfall hit the Lebanese capital. The floodwater destroyed a retaining wall at the graveyard in the Ras al-Nabaa district overnight into Thursday, dragging s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019