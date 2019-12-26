Left Menu
KVIC's equipment distribution to provide employment to 700 people: Tripura CM

It is an endeavor to reach out to the maximum number of people and help them achieve a life of respect and dignity.

The event witnessed a huge turnout of artisans from nearby districts of Agartala. Nearly 20% of the beneficiaries of the equipment distribution were women, and around 80% of the total beneficiaries belonged to the marginalized communities. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

To commemorate 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to support the weaker section of the society in Agartala, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) organized a distribution of 1000 Bee Boxes, 100 Pottery Wheels and 100 Advanced Leather Tool kits 100 Farmers, 100 Potters, and 100 Leather Artisans recently in which Chief Minister of Tripura Shri Biplab Kumar Deb was Chief Guest, in presence of Chairman, KVIC Shri VK Saxena.

Complementing the efforts of KVIC, Chief Minister Shri Deb expressed hope that, this mega equipment distribution and Capacity Building drive will create a livelihood and will provide employment to 700 people. He further said that programs like Honey Mission, Empowerment of Leather Artisans and Kumhar Sashaktikaran Mission will not only instill self-confidence but give a much-required boost to strengthen the weaker section of the society. It is an endeavor to reach out to the maximum number of people and help them achieve a life of respect and dignity.

Shri Saxena said, "Aligned with the vision of Prime Minister, our endeavor is to provide livelihood opportunities as well as an alternate source of income to the rural farmers and other artisans, who otherwise adopt to menial labor or migrate to big towns or cities for daily wage jobs. The objective of this event is not only to empower the rural artisans and help them gain confidence in beekeeping, pottery and leather artistry, but also improve their quality of life. Tripura has a lot of potential of Bee Keeping and Pottery because of large scale cultivation of rubber plants and the use of traditional terracotta products in their households."

The event witnessed a huge turnout of artisans from nearby districts of Agartala. Nearly 20% of the beneficiaries of the equipment distribution were women, and around 80% of the total beneficiaries belonged to the marginalized communities.

(With Inputs from PIB)

