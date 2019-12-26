Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally to record highs; gold gains

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 22:10 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally to record highs; gold gains
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Gold prices rose and a gauge of global equity markets hit a record high on Thursday in light holiday trade as a year-end rally in stocks remained on course, with optimism over U.S.-China trade helping drive Wall Street to records. Oil rose to three-month highs, buoyed by a report showing lower U.S. crude inventories, hopes the pending Sino-U.S. trade deal will soon be signed and efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to curb crude supply.

Boxing Day holidays closed markets in Commonwealth countries around the world while a second Christmas Day shuttered markets in a swath of European countries. Overnight in Asia, equity markets rose, with China shares closing higher after Beijing laid out further plans to bolster its economy, including some $385 billion in planned infrastructure investments.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.28% to a record high. Its broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed up 0.15%, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.60%. Stocks on Wall Street rallied, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite setting record intraday peaks. The S&P 500 is about 1 percentage point short of its best year since 1997.

Investors in major equity markets around the world have chalked up strong gains this year, marking a contrast to a plunge late last year, said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at INTL FCStone Financial Inc in New York. "People are pretty happy with this year," he said.

Fourth-quarter earnings will soon come into focus in January, which should highlight whether sentiment among corporate management has improved, Abbasi said. Recession fears scuttled capital expenditure plans during much of 2019 but strong employment and signs of an improving global economy suggests that will change next year.

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits fell last week in a sign of ongoing labor market strength. Earlier, a spokesman for China's commerce ministry said Chinese and U.S. officials are in close touch and going through necessary procedures before signing a Phase 1 trade deal.

In late-morning trading the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.9 points, or 0.26%, to 28,588.35. The S&P 500 gained 11.17 points, or 0.35%, to 3,234.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.28 points, or 0.48%, to 8,996.16. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,509.88 an ounce.

Gold has been on the rise recently as a hedge against potential inflation, dollar weakness and increased equity market volatility in 2020, Abbasi said. U.S. Treasury yields edged lower before the Treasury Department was to sell $43 billion in seven-year notes, with volume light during a holiday-shortened week.

Benchmark 10-year notes fell 3/32 in price to yield 1.919%. The auction comes after the U.S. government drew strong demand for a $41 billion sale of five-year notes on Tuesday and slightly soft interest in a $40 billion two-year note sale on Monday.

The dollar edged lower, while oil gained. The dollar index fell 0.09%, with the euro up 0.09% to $1.11. The Japanese yen weakened 0.30% versus the greenback at 109.68 per dollar.

The American Petroleum Institute, an oil industry group, said late on Tuesday that U.S. crude stocks fell by 7.9 million barrels last week, much more than the decline forecast by analysts. Brent crude, the global benchmark, reached $67.83 a barrel, the highest since Sept. 17, and was trading up 39 cents at $67.59 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 14 cents to $61.25 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

J-K HC issues directions for restoring and preserving world-famous Dal Lake

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday directed authorities to take action on the various reports to restore and preserve the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar summer capital. The court has directed all authorities to ensure that prop...

Congress says NPR during UPA enumerated usual residents, accuses Centre of bringing NRC in guise

The Congress on Thursday said that the National Population Register NPR conducted during the UPA government enumerated the usual residents of country and accused the BJP government of trying to bring the National Register of Citizens NRC in...

Delhi in for second-coldest December since 1901

With a numbing cold continuing to sweep Delhi-NCR, the region is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901, the weather department said on Thursday. The mean maximum temperature for December was less than 20 degrees Celsius ...

TMC to give Rs 5 lakh each to kin of persons killed in

The Trinamool Congress will give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to families of the two persons killed in Karnatakas Mangaluru during protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The state president of the TMCs trade union wing Indian Nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019