Ker govt to showcase upgraded investment portal at ASCEND 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  Updated: 27-12-2019 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 15:19 IST
Ker govt to showcase upgraded investment portal at ASCEND 2020

The Kerala government will showcase its upgraded investment portal at the January 9-10 'ASCEND 2020', which will provide investors all the details they need to set up new ventures in the state. The Invest Kerala Portal https://invest.kerala.gov.in is a single window facilitator for hassle-free investment promotion, launched under its Ease of Doing Business initiatives.

"The Portal is the common repository for land bank details, investor wizard, various services and schemes, and lenders. It is a huge investor-friendly initiative that is designed to address all the queries and concerns of prospective and aspiring investors and includes details about IBPMS (Intelligent Building Plan Management System)," state Industries minister E P Jayarajan said.

He said the Investment Promotion and Facilitation Cell, constituted on behalf of the Kerala State Single Window Board, would be responsible for smooth interaction with applicants and issuance of speedy approvals. "The Single Window Board has been invested with the power to issue composite clearances that will be binding on all departments/agencies.

Deemed licenses can be issued by the respective Boards in cases where the stipulated time period of 30 days has been exceeded. Licences are to be issued for five years and renewal of the same will also be for five years.

Renewal will be automatic based on fee payment with no separate application process, he said. The high-profile ASCEND 2020 has been organised by the Department of Industies.

Jayarajan said allottable industrial land of over 2,000 acres has been developed while schemes for subsidy and grants for industries being set up in the state have been put in place. With policies in place, the government has identified priority sectors like Petrochemical,Life Sciences,Electronics, Food processing and Defence as the key drivers of growth in the coming years, he said.

Further, for each of the priority sectors, the government has ensured setting up of dedicated industrial parks enabling an all-encompassing environment for industries in these sectors to start business. The 75 acre Life Science Park is situated in Thiruvananthapuram, while the Electronics Hardware Park, located on a sprawling 100 acres, is in Ernakulam district.

The other industrial parks are Defense Park in Palakkad District (60 acres), Petrochemical Park in Ernakulam district (481.79 acres) and two Mega Food parks in Palakkad and Alappuzha districts (147.42 acres). The industrial parks would be the most prestigious projects of the state government for promoting manufacturing, assembling units and R&D center.

Jayarajan said the Kerala government has taken earnest and proactive steps to improve the business environment in the state. "The amendments/modifications made as part of the Ease of Doing Business initiatives and the industrial infrastructure will create an enabling environment for establishing, running and winding up enterprises in the state, he pointed out..

