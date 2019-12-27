Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex closes 411 points higher, PSU bank index surges 3 pc on capital infusion

Equity benchmark indices snapped a three-day losing streak on Friday following gains in global peers over the signing of US-China trade deal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 16:33 IST
Sensex closes 411 points higher, PSU bank index surges 3 pc on capital infusion
SBI closed 2.2 pc higher on Friday at Rs 337.20 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices snapped a three-day losing streak on Friday following gains in global peers over the signing of US-China trade deal. The gains domestically were broad-based with most sectoral indices in the green led by banking, auto, financial services and energy stocks. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 411 points higher at 41,575 while the Nifty 50 edged up by 119 points at 12,246.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank moving up by 2.92 per cent, private bank by 1.13 per cent, financial service by 1.07 per cent and realty by 1.61 per cent. Public sector banking stocks closed higher after the Reserve Bank of India said that it will purchase 10-year bonds worth Rs 10,000 crore while simultaneously selling four bonds maturing in 2020 for up to the same amount on December 30 in the open market.

State Bank of India gained by 2.23 per cent to close at Rs 337.20 per share. Private lenders Axis Bank and ICICI Bank also added gains of 3.3 per cent and 2 per cent respectively. The other prominent winners were Coal India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Power Grid Corporation, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries.

However, Yes Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank fell by 1.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively. Wipro, Bharti Infratel, Britannia, Titan and JSW Steel too closed in the negative terrain. Meanwhile, Asian shares jumped to an 18-month high as investor optimism was boosted by hopes that the US-China trade deal will soon be signed. Beijing said it is in close contact with Washington about an initial trade agreement.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up by 1.3 per cent and South Korea's Kospi by 0.29 per cent. But Japan's Nikkei closed 0.36 per cent lower and Shanghai Composite slipped by 0.08 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Churchill Brothers look to continue winning run in match against Indian Arrows

Churchill Brothers would look to continue their winning run when they take on Indian Arrows in their second home I-League match here on Saturday. Churchill, who played their last match on December 12 against Mohun Bagan in Kolkata, are comi...

Woman falls from train, injured in UP's Bareilly

A woman got injured when she allegedly fell from a train in Uttar Pradeshs Bareilly district, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday when a woman, said to be around 27 years old, was travelling to Lucknow on the Kashi Vi...

One dead, four hurt in Himachal factory explosion

One person was killed and four others were injured due to an explosion in the furnace of a factory in Himachal Pradeshs Solan district on Friday, the police said.The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, Baddi Superintendent of Police...

Goa has been cheated over Mahadayi river issue: Governor

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that the state has been cheated on the issue of Mahadayi river and Karnatakas plan to divert its water for irrigation purposes was unacceptable. He was talking to a local TV channel here on Thursday. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019