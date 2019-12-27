Left Menu
Development News Edition

RattanIndia Power board approves issuance of securities to lenders, promoters to pare debt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 17:25 IST
RattanIndia Power board approves issuance of securities to lenders, promoters to pare debt

RattanIndia Power on Friday said its board has approved a proposal to issue securities to its lenders as well as promoter entity RR Infralands Private Ltd for paring debt. The board of directors in its meeting held on Friday approved the issuance and allotment of the securities to Power Finance Corporation (PFC) led a consortium of lenders and RR Infralands Private Ltd, the company said in a BSE filing.

The issuances are towards the reduction of a portion of the debt owed by the company to the lenders and promoters, it added. The PFC-led consortium of lenders had funded 1,350 MW, Phase - I, thermal power project in Amravati, Maharashtra.

The consortium includes PFC, Axis Bank, UCO Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, United Bank of India, Syndicate Bank and REC Ltd. The lenders would be issued 80,57,24,169 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each of the company.

The lender would also be issued 0.001 percent, 37.69 crore optionally convertible cumulative redeemable preference shares of face value Rs 10 each. The company will also issue 0.001 percent, 25 crore redeemable preference shares of face value Rs 10 each.

The company will issue 0.001 percent, 80,57,24,169 compulsorily convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 each, convertible into an equivalent number of fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 to promoters' entity RR Infralands. After issuance and allotment of the equity and preference shares as aforesaid, the paid-up share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 4385.57 crore divided into 375.86 crore equity shares of face value Rs 10 each and 62.69 crore preference shares of Rs 10 each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Phase 1 Experiences and Embassy Group come together to develop a world-class concert and experience arena at BLR airport

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Dec 27 ANIBusiness Wire India A high-powered consortium between Phase 1 Experiences and Embassy Group will create a never-seen-before, experiential and entertainment destination at the BLR Airport. The worlds lead...

BSNL gets Rs 770 cr from BBNL to clear BharatNet vendor dues

Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited, a state-run infrastructure firm that is setting up optical fibre network under BharatNet Project, has paid around Rs 770 crore in advance to BSNL to help the telecom firm clear dues of vendors involved in the...

Indian Overseas Bank shares climb 6.5 pc on capital infusion

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank IOB on Friday advanced 6.5 per cent after the company said it will get a capital infusion of Rs 4,360 crore from the government in the current financial year for meeting regulatory requirement. The scrip zoome...

PIL filed against declaring TN rural civic poll results

A public interest litigation has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission not to declare results of the ongoing rural local body elections till urban civic polls were conducted. Ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019