Studypad announces key hirings amidst global expansion plans

Today Studypad, the popular game-based learning company with over 30 million users globally, announced that they have brought Ashish Dua on board as Vice President of Product Management.

  • Gurugram (Haryana)
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 19:46 IST
  • Created: 27-12-2019 19:46 IST
Splash Math logo. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Dec 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Today Studypad, the popular game-based learning company with over 30 million users globally, announced that they have brought Ashish Dua on board as Vice President of Product Management. Other than the founding members, Ashish is the first to hold a VP role.

"We are confident that Ashish's proven track record and extensive experience will propel Studypad's trajectory upward," said Arpit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Studypad. "Ashish's rich and varied experience of over a decade at companies such as Wynk Ltd (Airtel), MakeMyTrip and HCL makes his understanding of usage pattern analysis and his ability to gauge the market needs and lead product teams truly invaluable," added Arpit.

This year Studypad's flagship product, Splash Math's user base has exploded globally. Splash Math is loved by more than 30 million kids across 150 plus countries. Over 440,000 teachers use it in about 77,000 schools across the United States alone. This has led to Studypad being recognized as one of the top 50 emerging, innovative companies at NASSCOM Emerge 50 Awards this year. With plans to expand to new geographies and additional subjects in 2020, Studypad is rapidly adding strategic hires to its 220 plus strong Gurugram team. Ashish's appointment is the latest in a string of key hirings.

Earlier this year, Studypad hired Niharika Jain as Director of Human Resources. Niharika, a gold medallist from XLRI, brings in experience from power brands such as Myntra, PwC and Nestle. Studypad has also roped in Rahi, CEO and co-founder of IndiaRush.com, to work on expanding its existing product portfolio. As Studypad continues to grow, it'll be recruiting talent across teams and levels in the coming year.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

