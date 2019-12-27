Delhi Metro Museum turns 11, exhibition launched on suicide prevention campaign

The museum of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation at Patel Chowk station on Friday turned 11 and host of activities were held at the venue, officials said. An exhibition themed on suicide prevention campaign '#Nevergiveup' was also inaugurated on the occasion.

The '#Nevergiveup' campaign is an initiative of the DMRC launched earlier this year to spread awareness on suicide prevention. Established in 2008, the Metro Museum has been a special attraction for visitors and commuters of Delhi Metro over the past decade.

The museum has also been the venue for various events and initiatives taken up for children by the DMRC. "On the occasion of its 11th anniversary, the Delhi Metro Museum today held a series of activities at the Metro Museum located at Patel Chowk Metro Station. More than 30 girl children from the NGO – Sarthak Prayas were invited to visit the museum and take part in the anniversary celebrations," the DMRC said in a statement.

The children visited the museum and were told about the history of the Delhi Metro. A 'Nukkad Natak' by professional artists was also organised for the children. Following this, the children performed cultural activities, it said. A pledge was administered to the children to stay positive and help those in distress. To spread the message, takeaway cards with positive messages were kept at the exhibition, which can be collected by visitors of the museum.

