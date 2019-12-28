The National CSR Award Winning Program of Spark Minda Enabled 1000 Persons with Disability

Left Menu
  • PTI
  • Pune
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 15:46 IST
  • Created: 28-12-2019 15:32 IST
1335 assistive aid provided to Persons with Disability in a 7-day camp organized at Chambali Phata, Pune • 118 employment and 162 UDID registration facilitated during 20th to 26th Dec 2019

Spark Minda with its special program "Saksham - Empowerment of Persons with Disability Camp" under the CSR arm of the Group - Spark Minda Foundation, has organized a 7-day Empowerment of Persons with Disability Camp at Chimbali Phata, Pune from 20th - 26th December 2019. The Group is striving to bring change, however big or small, in the lives of 1000 persons with disabilities this year.

In the past five years, the Group has enabled changes to more than 8000 lives of persons with disabilities. This year, the scope of the program has been expanded and the foundation has tied up with CII (Confederation of Indian Industries) and a job fair was organized to facilitate the employment of persons with different types of disabilities in empaneled companies of CII such as Minda Corporation, Aegis Global, Godrej Agrovet, Sodexo, Sarovar Hotel and Accor Group. Employment of 118 Persons with disabilities was facilitated during the camp. Collaboration has been established with respective Sector Council for Persons with Disability, Government of India for the camp, who facilitated the skill linkages to the aspiring youth. Unique Disability Identification (UDID) desk was also created during the Camp, where 162 registrations were done.

One of the main purposes of the camp is to provide assistive devices to persons with locomotive disability by providing end-to-end support in Limb fitment, Calliper fitment, providing Walkers, Elbow Crutches, etc. all in the same day. Skilling and employment support and facilitation are also planned for persons with other types of disabilities. These all services were offered free of cost to the beneficiaries.

'Saksham' - A CSR program started in the year 2015 by Spark Minda Group to help Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have also won National CSR Award 2019 conferred by Honourable Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of the President of India. Under Saksham, the Group aims to provide accessible and assistive technology, impart skill training through OJT (On the job training), create inclusive workplace and ergonomics, train them for 5s and life skills, employ PWDs (Persons with Disability). During the camp, more than 118 persons with a disability were also provided employment linkage and more than 162 persons were facilitated to obtain UDID Card, which is a unique identification of Person with Disability in India to avail related benefits.

Speaking at the Felicitation Ceremony of Empowerment of Persons with Disability Camp, Mr. Ashok Minda, Group CEO, said, "This is indeed a moment of great pride for Spark Minda Group to reach to the Persons with Disability in the rural bends of Maharashtra. He also thanked more than 30 program partners for supporting the camp selflessly."

Adding to Mr. Minda, Mrs. Sarika Minda, Chairperson, Spark Minda Foundation, said, "Our association with Pune has now been well known and long-established. Starting with putting up a production belt in Yerwada Jail and now setting up the "Saksham-Divyang Empowerment Center" in Chimbali Phata, we have enabled to provide a sustainable life to the community at a whole. Spark Minda Foundation has been enigmatically working to provide a better life, means, and income support to people who have been left alone in different strides of life. We are proud to say that within a span of 7 days we have been able to reach out to more than 1000 people in and around Pune. Jaipur Foot has been an indispensable part of our Empowerment of Persons with disability camp; we believe such associations are made once in a lifetime with a common aim for the rehabilitation of citizens to the best of their capacities."

Gracing the occasion Chief guest Mr. Pradeep Shrivastava, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Limited added, "I must compliment the efforts of Spark Minda to make the life sustainable for persons with disability."

Key Highlights about Spark Minda Foundation

The vision of the Spark Minda Foundation is to build a sustainable society through improving the quality of life, protecting the planet through affirmative action and establish integrated and inclusive growth of people and the environment.

For more information, please refer to below links:

About the Group - sparkminda.com.

Image 1: Mr. Ashok Minda, Group CEO, Minda Corporation Ltd., Mrs. Sarika Minda, Chairperson, Spark Minda Foundation and Mr. Pradeep Shrivastava, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Limited inaugrated the felicitation ceremony

Image 2: Overwhelming footfall of the Persons with Disabilities from different parts of Maharashtra in the National CSR Award Winning Program of Spark Minda

Image 3: Passionate CSR Team of Spark Minda enhancing the sustainability of persons with disabilities

1335 assistive aid provided to Persons with Disability in a 7-day camp organized at Chambali Phata, Pune 118 employment and 162 UDID registration facilitated during 20th to 26th Dec 2019

