Left Menu
Development News Edition

India may surpass Germany to become fourth-largest economy in 2026: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 19:16 IST
India may surpass Germany to become fourth-largest economy in 2026: Report

India is expected to overtake Germany to become fourth-largest economy in 2026 and Japan to become third largest in 2034, according a recent report by the UK-based Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR). It further said India is also set to reach a gross domestic product (GDP) of USD 5 trillion by 2026, 2 years later than the government's target.

"India has decisively overtaken both France and the UK to become the world's fifth-largest economy in 2019. It is expected to overtake Germany to become fourth largest in 2026 and Japan to become the third largest in 2034," the report, titled 'World Economic League Table 2020', said. Japan, Germany and India will battle for third position over the next 15 years, according to the CEBR.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's target of taking the economy to 5 USD trillion by 2024, it said, "India is also set to reach a GDP of USD 5 trillion by 2026 — 2 years later than the current government target." But, dark clouds gathering all over the economy are leading many to question the maintainability of the target.

Recently, former Reserve Bank governor C Rangarajan, said that at the current growth rate, reaching the USD 5-trillion GDP target by 2024-25 is "simply out of question". Noting that Indian data revisions mean that 2019 was the year when the country's economy finally overtook the UK and France, the report said, "But, slow growth during the year has increased pressure for more radical economic reforms."

Despite the rapid ascent of countries such as India and Indonesia, it is striking how little an impact this will have on the US and China's dominant roles in the global economy, said Pablo Shah, senior economist at Cebr. India, which till recently was hailed as the world's fastest-growing major economy, has seen growth rate decline to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the September quarter of 2019-20.

This has largely been attributed to the slowdown in investment that has now broadened into consumption, driven by financial stress among rural households and weak job creation. The World Economic League Table is an annual calculation by Cebr jointly published by Cebr and Global Construction Perspectives. The base data for 2019 is taken from the IMF World Economic Outlook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Student goes missing in sea off Rameswaram while trying to

An 18-year-old college student from Karnataka went missing after trying to take a selfie while bathing in the sea off Dhanushkodi near here on Sunday, police said. The student identified as Barjwel strayed deep into the sea and was sucked ...

Knife rampage at rabbi's home was domestic terrorism, New York governor says

New Yorks governor said a knife attack by an assailant who burst into a party at a Hasidic rabbis home and stabbed five people late on Saturday was an act of domestic terrorism.Visiting the scene in Rockland County, about 30 miles 48 km nor...

Pakistani court warns of cyber attack

The Islamabad High Court has warned its employees of a possible cyber attack launched worldwide to target machines running on Microsofts Windows operating systems. The virus -- Ransomware -- specially targets computers running on Windows 7 ...

Cold, dry weather persists in UP, rain likely on New Year's Eve

Dry weather persisted in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday while cold wave intensified in most parts of the state, the Met office said. According to the meteorological department, rain is likely to lash eastern and western parts of the state on Tuesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019