Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dense fog engulfs Delhi, flight, train services hit

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 09:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 09:56 IST
Dense fog engulfs Delhi, flight, train services hit
Image Credit: ANI

A thick blanket of fog engulfed the national capital on Monday morning affecting train and flight operations as visibility dropped drastically, with some observatories recording it at zero metres. The minimum temperature settled at 2.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, and humidity was 100 per cent.

Delhi's air quality index was in the severe category at 450 at 8.38 am. The visibility recorded by the Safdarjung and Palam observatories stood at zero metres at 8.30 am. It was recorded at 100 metres at Safdarjung and zero at Palam at 5.30 am.

Three flights were diverted from the Delhi airport due to heavy fog, but according to an update at 7 am, an airport official said, "no flights have been cancelled yet". Thirty trains were delayed and the delay ranged from two to seven and a half hours, according to a Railways official.

The Delhi-Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani was delayed by seven and a half hours. The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 16 degrees Celsius. Foggy conditions will continue to prevail on Tuesday with the minimum temperature likely to settle around three degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

With Harden, Westbrook out, Rockets have nothing for Pels

Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball scored 27 points each as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the short-handed Houston Rockets 127-112 on Sunday night. Jrue Holiday and ETwaun Moore added 25 each and Derrick Favors had 12 points and 16 rebo...

49ers win NFC West, No. 1 seed as Seahawks fall 1 yard short

Raheem Mostert rushed for two second-half touchdowns and the San Francisco 49ers made a late defensive stand to claim the NFC West crown and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 26-21 victory at Seattle on Sunday night, the final game of t...

Maha Cabinet expansion: 10 Cong MLAs to take oath as ministers

Ten Congress MLAs, including former chief minister Ashok Chavan, will join the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra council of ministers during its expansion on Monday, party sources said. The swearing-in will take place at 1 pm in the Vidhan B...

Indian-Americans hold events in New York in support of CAA

Members of the Indian diaspora held events at different places here to express their support for the amended Citizenship Act, terming it as a historic step taken by the Indian government. According to the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, memb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019