Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt might breach fiscal deficit target in FY20; need for fiscal stimulus rises: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 17:05 IST
Govt might breach fiscal deficit target in FY20; need for fiscal stimulus rises: Report

The government might breach the fiscal deficit target this financial year amid drop in the revenue mobilisation and expected additional expenditure by the government, says a report. According to Dun & Bradstreet's Economy Forecast, the need for fiscal stimulus has increased even as the government finances remain "strained".

"We expect that the drop in the revenue mobilisation of the government and likelihood of additional expenditure by the government might breach the fiscal deficit target in FY20," Dun & Bradstreet India Chief Economist Arun Singh said. The government has set a 3.3 per cent fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal.

Singh further added that given the resources constraints, increase in fiscal deficit might lead to crowding out of private investments. According to the report, corporate liabilities are already higher. The balance-sheets of corporates, government, banks and households remain constrained or weak and revenue collection will play an important role.

"Revenue collection will thus be important for the government to implement a fiscal stimulus. To do that, tax reforms are needed. GST should be simplified further, and direct tax collections should increase," Singh said. As per the report, the index of industrial production is likely to remain subdued in the short to medium term amid slowdown in demand, lackluster investment and weak exports.

Moreover, optimism of India Inc remains clouded and cautiousness amongst investors have increased over the various graft and compliance related issues in the financial sector, it noted. D&B expects Index of Industrial Production (IIP) to remain subdued by 0-1 per cent during November this year.

On the prices front, the report said food inflation is expected to remain higher, given the supply disruptions as crops have been damaged in many states, exerting upward pressure to the CPI inflation. D&B expects the CPI inflation to remain in the range of 6.3-6.5 per cent and WPI inflation to be in the range of 2.1-2.4 per cent during December 2019, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-In-form Ings feeling the love as Saints continue to improve

Southampton striker Danny Ings said he is enjoying football again as his goals in recent weeks and manager Ralph Hasenhuettls tactical changes have Saints looking up the Premier League table rather than down. Ings scored the equalizer again...

Indian Bank to revise MCLR from January 3

Indian Bank on Monday said it would revise lending rates on marginal cost of funds from January 3. The bank has revised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate with effect from January 3, 2020, the city- based bank said in a Bombay S...

Nagaland Assembly Speaker dies of lung cancer

Nagaland Assembly Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu died on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai, after battling lung cancer for several months, family members said. He was 67. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party NDPP leader was diagnosed with can...

Ayushman, Shahid, Yami and Kiara top BAAP Ratings of 2019

New Delhi India, Dec 30, ANIBusinessWire India BAAP Ratings, Indias most scientific Bollywood ratings has released this years BAAP ratings with Ayushmann Khurana and Yami Gautam topping the 2019 rankings closely followed by Shahid Kapoor an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019