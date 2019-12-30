Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cameroon signs €80.4mn loan agreement with AfDB for economic growth support program

Cameroon signs €80.4mn loan agreement with AfDB for economic growth support program
The Bank participates in this Program alongside other institutions, notably the French Development Agency, the World Bank and the European Union. Image Credit: AfDB

The Country Manager of the African Development Bank in Cameroon, Solomane Kone and the Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Governor of the African Development Bank Group for Cameroon, Alamine Ousmane Mey were in Yaoundé to sign a loan agreement for the financing of the third phase of the Support Program for Competitiveness and Economic Growth (PACCE III), in the presence of the Cameroonian Minister of Finance, Louis-Paul Motaze.

In the amount of 80.4 million euros, or approximately 52.74 billion FCFA, this approval supplements the previous agreements relating to phases I and II of the PACCE, signed in December 2017 and December 2018, for amounts of 180 million euros and 150 million euros respectively, bringing the cumulative amount of multi-year program budget support (2017, 2018 and 2019) of the Bank Group to Cameroon to 410.4 million euros (or approximately 269.2 billion of FCFA).

Cameroon signed on June 26, 2017, with the International Monetary Fund, a three-year agreement (2017-2020) under the Extended Credit Facility, for an amount of SDR 483 million under the Regional economic and financial reform program of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (PREF-CEMAC). The Bank participates in this Program alongside other institutions, notably the French Development Agency, the World Bank and the European Union.

This Agreement intends to pursue Cameroon's external and budgetary balance objectives through two main components: the rationalization of the public finance management framework with a view to strengthening macroeconomic stability, creating budgetary margins, prioritizing projects for public investment and stimulating growth; and strengthening the governance and competitiveness of the productive sectors, in particular transport, energy and agriculture.

The signing of this Loan Agreement, as well as the approval on December 18, 2019 by the Bank's Board of Directors of the financing of the second tranche of the Ring road for an amount of 161.6 million euros, bring the Bank Group portfolio in Cameroon with 35 operations, for an amount of 2.63 billion euros.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. sanctions block hurry-up work on Russian gas pipeline -officials

Any companies that rush to finish building a Russian natural gas export pipeline to Germany that came under U.S. sanctions this month risk being penalized, senior U.S. officials said on Sunday. President Donald Trump signed a bill late this...

Soccer-In-form Ings feeling the love as Saints continue to improve

Southampton striker Danny Ings said he is enjoying football again as his goals in recent weeks and manager Ralph Hasenhuettls tactical changes have Saints looking up the Premier League table rather than down. Ings scored the equalizer again...

Indian Bank to revise MCLR from January 3

Indian Bank on Monday said it would revise lending rates on marginal cost of funds from January 3. The bank has revised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate with effect from January 3, 2020, the city- based bank said in a Bombay S...

Nagaland Assembly Speaker dies of lung cancer

Nagaland Assembly Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu died on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai, after battling lung cancer for several months, family members said. He was 67. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party NDPP leader was diagnosed with can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019