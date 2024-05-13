Spain's Socialists seen winning Catalonia election, separatists trailing with most votes counted

Spain's Socialists confirmed polls in emerging as the largest party in Catalonia's regional election on Sunday with 41 seats of the 135-seat chamber with more than 90% of the vote counted.

Hardline separatist party Junts was in second place with 36 seats, while the incumbent more moderate separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) had 20 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)