Spain's Socialists seen winning Catalonia election, separatists trailing with most votes counted

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 13-05-2024 01:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 01:48 IST
Spain's Socialists confirmed polls in emerging as the largest party in Catalonia's regional election on Sunday with 41 seats of the 135-seat chamber with more than 90% of the vote counted.

Hardline separatist party Junts was in second place with 36 seats, while the incumbent more moderate separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) had 20 seats.

