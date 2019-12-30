Exits at Rajiv Chowk station to be closed at 9 PM on New Year eve

Exit points at the Rajiv Chowk metro station will be closed at 9 pm on New Year's eve, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Monday "To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2019), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards. Entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train.

Please plan your journey accordingly," the DMRC tweeted. Rajiv Chowk is one of the busiest stations of the Delhi metro.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

