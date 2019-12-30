Left Menu
Marg ERP plans to add 100 more channel partners in 2020

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 18:37 IST
  30-12-2019
Home-grown accounting software firm Marg ERP on Monday said it is planning to add 100 more channel partners in 2020 to strengthen network in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. Currently the firm has over 1,200 channel partners across the country.

"We are successfully simplifying inventory management, accounting, payments, GST compliance, sales, marketing, HR and other basic yet complex needs of last-mile MSMEs in India and other geographies," the company said in a statement. Marg ERP creates solutions to address obstacle in the progress path of MSME.

As per the release, Marg ERP has over 1 million active users, catering to over 2.5 million MSMEs spread across 707 districts and 27 countries. "We aim to add 100 more channel partners by next year to strengthen our network...with disruptive, efficient and affordable solutions," it said.

The company further said that with the help of big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence, the company is successfully simplifying inventory management, accounting, payments, GST compliance, sales, marketing, HR and other basic yet complex needs of last-mile MSMEs in India and other geographies. Marg ERP is one of the leading software application provider in GST.

