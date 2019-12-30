Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI buys Rs 10,000cr worth long-term govt securities in 2nd special OMO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 19:00 IST
RBI buys Rs 10,000cr worth long-term govt securities in 2nd special OMO
Reserve Bank of India Image Credit: ANI

In the second special open market operation (OMO), the Reserve Bank of India on Monday bought Rs 10,000 crore of long-term government securities and sold Rs 8,501 crore of three short-term bonds. The RBI had announced to purchase and sell simultaneously government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for Rs 10,000 crore each, last week.

Though RBI offered to sell four securities in the auction, it accepted bids for three bids only. In the OMO purchase of 6.45 per cent GS 2029, the 10- year benchmark security, the RBI received Rs 25,698 crore worth of bids from the participants but accepted Rs 10,000 crore of bids.

The RBI received 285 bids to purchase 6.45 per cent-2029 security but accepted only 151 bids. The cutoff yield at which bids were accepted was 6.4874 per cent. The RBI offered to sell four government securities - 6.65 per cent GS 2020; 7.80 per cent GS 2020; 8.27 per cent GS 2020 and 8.12 per cent GS 2020 through OMO sale.

It accepted only Rs 8,501 crore worth of bids for the three securities as against Rs 38,551 crore bids it received in for four securities in the OMO sale auction. In terms of number of bids, the central bank received 27 bids for 6.65 per cent GS 2020; 34 for 7.80 per cent GS 2020 and 29 for 8.27 per cent GS 2020 and but accepted 11, 12 and 8, respectively.

For 8.12 per cent GS 2020 security, the RBI received 49 bids but did not accept any bid. In a similar auction held last week, the RBI had purchased and sold same securities in the market.

It had purchased Rs 10,000 crore of long-term government security while sold Rs 6,825 crore of four short-term securities. These special OMO auctions are similar to the US Federal Reserves' 'Operation Twist' aimed at faster transmission of policy rates, an analyst said. The Reserve Bank of India has reduced repo rate by 135 basis points between February and October 2019 but there has been a delay in passing on the cut in repo rate by lenders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Videos

Latest News

DGCA launches Phase-1 services of e-Governance project

Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Monday launched the Phase-1 service of e-Governance eGCA project under which the issuance of Commercial Pilot License CPL-A has been automated, the Civil Aviation Ministry has said. Rolling out ...

Will make Delhi pollution-free in next five years: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised to make the national capital pollution-free in the next five years if re-elected in the upcoming assembly polls, saying that though a lot of work has been done by his government in the...

Members of Sonia Gandhi family have a habit of going beyond security cover: G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the members of Sonia Gandhi family have a habit of going beyond security cover and visiting places without informing their security officials. Members of the Sonia ...

CAA-NRC against poor, oppressed: Activists

Several activists assembled under the banner of We The People in Mumbai on Monday and condemned the Centre for the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens exercise, which they said was divisive and against the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019