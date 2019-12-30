Left Menu
Fast-moving consumer goods, durables players keen on hiring apprentices: Report

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 30-12-2019 19:58 IST
Fast-moving consumer goods and durables (FMCG/D) companies are keen on hiring apprentices to meet their talent requirements, according to a report. According to the report by National Employability Through Apprenticeship Program (NETAP) and TeamLease Skills University, around 45 per cent of the FMCG/D industry has expressed inclination to hire apprentices.

The country's eastern region was on the top with 46 per cent companies showing interest to hire apprentices, followed by southern (42 per cent), northern (41 per cent) and western (34 per cent) regions, according to the report titled 'Apprenticeship Outlook and Index'. The report is based on a survey of 502 employers across 12 sectors and four regions, on the current levels of hiring of apprentices and employer sentiment.

It also includes the Apprenticeship Index (comprising the Candidate Index and the Employer Index), which measures the effectiveness of the apprenticeship programmes in India. "We are delighted to see the positive conviction among FMCG/D players who are extensively looking at hiring apprentices. The employers are fast realising the potential of apprenticeship to meet their talent requirements.

With betterment in ease of doing business, strengthening of product development and distribution capabilities, coupled with rising consumerism, we expect the demand for apprentices to grow stronger," Sumit Kumar, vice-president of NETAP at TeamLease Skill University, said. The report also showed that western and northern are the country's highest-paying regions.

Further, it said around 89 per cent of the employers preferred a six-month to one-year tenure rather than short-duration apprentices. About 30 per cent of the respondent employers engage apprentices with the purpose of meeting the skill requirements of the company mainly for cost-effective talent creation and enhanced productivity, it added.

