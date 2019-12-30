U.S.-China trade deal signing within week or so -W. House adviser

The United States and China will likely have a signing of Phase 1 of a new trade deal early in the new year, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday.

"We'll probably have a signing on that within the next week or so - we're just waiting for the translation," Navarro said in an interview with Fox News.

