R'than govt notifies GST Ordinance

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 21:06 IST
  • Created: 30-12-2019 21:06 IST
The Rajasthan government on Monday notified Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Ordinance 2019. The Ordinance will make it easier to implement Goods and Service Tax system in the state. It will come into effect from January 1, 2020, an official statement said.

The Centre had implemented GST in the country on July 1, 2017 after it was approved by GST council. Later, the Centre had passed GST (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha considering the problems faced by the businessmen in filing GST returns, the statement said. States have to pass amendment bill in accordance to the bill passed by the Centre. Presently, state legislative Assembly session is not in operation thus amendment has been promulgated in the form of Ordinance, it said.

