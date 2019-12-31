Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares lower as investors book decade-end profits

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 07:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 07:38 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares lower as investors book decade-end profits
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Asian shares slipped on the last trading day of the decade, echoing falls on Wall Street, as investors locked in gains made since the United States and China reached a preliminary trade deal earlier this month. Early in the Asian trading session, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.39%, its weakest performance since Dec. 4. For the month, the index is still up 5.7%.

The index has gained 16% this year, a sharp turnaround from a 16.2% drop last year but lagging a 23.8% year-to-date gain in MSCI's global share index. Australian shares were 1.69% lower and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.32%.

"We are seeing some profit-taking into year-end," said Ryan Felsman, senior economist at CommSec in Sydney, adding that progress on resolving the 17-month-long U.S.-China trade war remained a positive factor for investors into the new year. The White House's trade adviser on Monday said the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal would likely be signed in the next week, but said confirmation would come from President Donald Trump or the U.S. Trade Representative.

"We think that the global growth situation is improving, we're seeing better industrial profits in China ... green shoots in the manufacturing sector on the back of an improvement in the trade situation is a key catalyst going forward," he said. While easing trade concerns and steps toward a resolution of Britain's exit from the European Union have helped reduce some near-term market uncertainty, investors remain uneasy with a recession seen as inevitable in the new decade.

Positive Chinese manufacturing data, which showed factory activity in China expanded for a second straight month in December, nudged China's blue-chip CSI300 index 0.1% higher, extending the more than 33% gain seen this year. China's modest gains built on Monday's rally, which was driven by a combination of strong retail sales growth and hopes that a new benchmark for floating-rate loans could lower borrowing costs.

Markets in Japan and South Korea were closed for a holiday. The falls in Asia came after profit taking pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.64% to 28,462.14, the S&P 500 0.58% lower to 3,221.29 and the Nasdaq Composite off 0.67% to 8,945.99.

U.S. Treasury futures were lower, reflecting an implied yield of 1.82%. That followed a rise in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields on Monday that pushed the U.S. two-year, 10-year yield curve to its steepest in 14 months. The dollar continued to weaken against the yen, dropping 0.12% to 108.73, and the euro strengthened 0.16% to buy $1.1215.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was 0.06% lower at 96.686. U.S. crude dipped 0.18% to $61.57 a barrel and Brent crude shed 0.15% to $66.57 per barrel.

Gold continued its rally on a weakening dollar. On the spot market, the precious metal was changing hands at $1,520.16 per ounce, up 0.33%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Ghosn says in Lebanon, having 'escaped injustice'

Former Nissan and Renault Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was barred from leaving Japan whilst awaiting trail on charges of financial misconduct, on Tuesday said he was in Lebanon. I have not fled justice I have escaped injustice and political ...

Three people feared dead in Australian bushfires-authorities

Three people caught in bushfires in Australias southeast are feared dead, authorities said on Tuesday, as huge fire fronts cause widespread devastation and forced thousands of holidaymakers to flee to beaches to escape the flames.New South ...

Saudi Arabia condemns attacks by Iran-backed militias against American forces in Iraq

Saudi Arabia condemned attacks launched last week by Iranian regime-backed militias against American forces in Iraq, an official source said in a statement published by the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.The U.S. military carried out airstr...

US: Over 30 prison officers fired over Nazi salute

Over thirty prison officers in West Virginia will be fired over a class photo in which the participants made a classic Nazi salute. The termination was recommended by the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety and was approved by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019